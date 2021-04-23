Ouch! Here’s What Causes Canker Sores In Babies And Tips To Sooth Those Mouth Ulcers

Jelleke Vanooteghem/Unsplash

No parent likes to see their little one in pain. And it’s especially stressful figuring out why your toddler or baby is crying in the middle of the night. They can’t really talk yet, so here you are, Googling furiously at 3 a.m., playing a game of elimination with baby symptoms. Is it thrush? Is it teething? Is it a fever? Finally, you nail down the culprit: It’s a canker sore! Having a canker sore — also known as a mouth ulcer — is no fun for anyone, including babies. They must feel so betrayed when they get one. Here they are, relying on their mouths to eat, push out some teeth, and communicate (aka cry), and all of a sudden, something inside it hurts. A lot. Without being able to use their words to tell their adult person about the painful lump on the inside of their cheek, they have no choice but to cry until a grown-up does sufficient detective work to figure out that it’s a canker sore. Here’s what you need to know about what causes canker sores in babies, and some home remedies that could help sooth mouth ulcers in both babies and toddlers.

What causes canker sores in babies?

Canker sores, also known as mouth ulcers, are small sores inside the mouth, as well as inside the lips, on the back part of the roof of the mouth (soft palate), on the cheeks, or on the tongue. Though doctors still don’t know exactly what causes canker sores in babies and toddlers, according to experts at Cedars-Sinai, the following factors likely play a role:

Weakened immune system

Allergies to food, such as coffee, chocolate, cheese, nuts, and citrus fruits

Stress

Viruses and bacteria

Mouth injury

Poor nutrition

Certain medicines

While we found no evidence directly linking teething to babies getting mouth ulcers, it’s not beyond the realm of possibility. We do know that canker sores can be caused by a cut or injury inside the mouth, and if a baby or toddler is teething, they could accidentally bite the inside of their cheek in the process. But the good news is that whatever you’re giving to help soothe them while they’re teething should help with the canker sores as well.

What are the symptoms of canker sores in babies and toddlers?

Apart from the sore itself, there may be other symptoms associated with mouth ulcers — although they affect every baby, toddler, and child differently. According to Cedars-Sinai these symptoms can include:

Painful sores in the mouth, often inside the lips, on the cheeks, or on the tongue

Sores that are white or gray with a red border

Trouble eating or talking because of the sores

No fever (in most cases) In most cases, canker sores tend to heal in one to two weeks. Unfortunately, they also tend to come back.

How do you treat canker sores in babies and toddlers?

How you treat canker sores in babies, toddlers, and older kids depends on their age, symptoms, and overall health. First of all, it’s a good idea to contact your doctor if the baby’s canker sores:

Are very painful

Last more than a few weeks

Are very large in size

Keep coming back

In most situations, though, canker sores are something that can be treated at home. And while you can’t make your child’s canker sores magically disappear (no matter how much you want to), Cedars-Sinai suggests the following to soothe mouth ulcers in toddlers and babies:

Drinking more fluids

Taking acetaminophen for any fever or pain

Getting proper oral hygiene

Using medicines on the skin to help ease the pain of the sores

Using mouth rinses to help with the pain

Avoiding feeding them spicy, salty, or acidic foods that could irritate the sore.

There are also some home remedies for canker sores in toddlers, babies, and older kids out there involving different herbs, spices, and food substances, but there isn’t research to back them up. (Plus, with so many food allergies out there, it’s probably best to avoid these folk remedies.) Instead, stick with things that you know are safe for your baby or toddler to put in their mouths that help to reduce their pain — strategies like giving them popsicles (or other frozen treats) to soothe the sores inside their mouths, and keeping them hydrated are your best bet if you’re looking to avoid giving them medication.