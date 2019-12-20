Two Carnival Cruise Ships Collide In The Port Of Cozumel

WWLTV/Youtube

The two ships were involved in an ‘allision’ today in Mexico

Cruise ships have gotten a lot of bad press over the past few years for ship-wide illnesses, getting caught up in horrifying weather conditions, and making headlines for dumping thousands of pounds of plastic into the ocean as well as other environmental violations. Carnival is making the news again, this time for two of its cruise ships colliding while at port in Cozumel, Mexico.

One passenger has been injured and a portion of the Carnival Glory’s deck was crushed after a crash with the Carnival Legend, NBC News reported. Carnival described the incident as an allision — a nautical term used to describe moving ships that collide with a stationary object, in this case, another Carnival ship. It’s unfortunate there is even a term for this.

“Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock when it made contact with Carnival Legend which was already alongside,” a spokesperson for the company wrote in a statement to NBC. “We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship.” Once you watch the video and see the damage caused you may disagree with the assessment.

Carnival Glory cruise ship hit Carnival Legend while maneuvering in Cozumel, the cruise line says: "We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship." Photo: Maria Hieb pic.twitter.com/MKgkyLwmQd — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 20, 2019

The statement also said that the injury reported to a passenger of a Carnival Glory was “minor” and occurred when a group was evacuated from the dining room of the ship’s decks 3 and 4.

People obviously had a lot to say about yet another incident happening with a cruise ship making headlines for the wrong reasons:

Carnival: This is fine. "We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship…It does not appear the either cruise liner's itinerary will be affected by the crash…told guests to enjoy their day ashore"https://t.co/R5x4tP6nKW pic.twitter.com/7V2nhO50Bi — E Perkins 🎃 🏳️‍🌈 (@Epers) December 20, 2019

This is how you get fired. This is also what keeps defense attorneys in business. Merry Christmas to the insurance adjusters for Carnival Cruise Line #howtogetfired #CarnivalCrash #CarnivalLegend https://t.co/r4MidfAQnZ — Lara C Smith (@laracsmith) December 20, 2019

How? You had the entire ocean to work with? #carnivalcrash https://t.co/UirlVxLf8k — Eviehoneyrose (@Eve1Danielle) December 20, 2019

Who was it who described cruising as being "trapped aboard an indifferent hotel with the relieving possibility of drowning." — Lorelei Armstrong (@fusepark) December 20, 2019

"Student Captain onboard". — SmartyPants 🏳️‍🌈🌊 🌈🐶 (@KonasMama) December 20, 2019

Eight ships from various cruise lines were scheduled to dock at the Port of Cozumel today, however, with this incident it remains to be seen how many will be rerouted. The Carnival Glory, which left its home-port in New Orleans on Sunday, was scheduled to dock in the port at 10 a.m Friday, while the Carnival Legend was scheduled to dock at 8 a.m.

Of course, not all cruise lines make headlines for bad press. Earlier this year, Royal Caribbean pledged $1 million in Dorian disaster relief, after the hurricane wreaked havoc on the island. They quickly followed their promise with action when one of their ships, the Celebrity Equinox, provided relief for displaced Bahamians after the storm.

I’m obviously an expert sea-person after having watched every episode of Below Deck, and am now left to wonder where are the attractive spotters and deckhands were during the crash? The ships are, you know, pretty big so you’d think someone could’ve seen it coming and warned the ships’ captains in time?

The passengers were told to spend the day ashore doing various activities in the town of Cozumel while authorities determine the next steps. Here’s hoping they’ll make it back on the water in time to spend the holidays with loved ones.