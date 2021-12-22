Casey Wilson’s Mom Hack: CBD Gummies To ‘Not Explode’ During Bath Time

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Casey Wilson says CBD gummies are the key to bath time in her home

Actress Casey Wilson has revealed a genius parenting hack for all the times she wants to pull her hair out, which in her home, is bath time. And the hack? CBD gummies.

CBD is one chemical found in marijuana, but (and this is a big BUT) CBD doesn’t contain THC, which is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that actually makes you high. Anecdotally, lots of people like taking CBD products because they say it calms them down a bit, while other people take CBD and have no effect and think it’s a scam.

Regardless, CBD gummies work for Casey Wilson, who says it’s the secret to “keeping her calm” during bath time.

Wilson is mom to sons Max Red, 6, and Henry Bear, 4, whom she shares with husband, TV creator David Caspe, and in a new episode of Ellen Digital’s Mom Confessions web series, she talks about her coping strategies for when motherhood gets too stressful.

When asked what she has “learned on the fly” as a parent, she said, “just trying to keep my cool and not explode.”

“I’ve had to do deep breathing and just walking out of the room for a second to collect myself and honestly, sometimes a lot of CBD gummies at bath time,” she said with a laugh.

Elsewhere in the interview (the whole thing is a hoot, Wilson is iconic), she says parenting is “worth it” when the kid turns five (lol), she makes up white lies when she goes to dinner with friends and tells her son it’s “for work” (“I do this for you. I go out with my friends and drink so that I put food on the table,” she said through laughs), and the biggest parenting mistake she made was explaining death to her four-year-old who was traumatized that “grandma Kathy” was “in the ground.”

Also, if anyone is about to mom shame her for those CBD gummies (because ~drugs~ or whatever), I see your chardonnay glass and your judgment, hunnnyyyy.