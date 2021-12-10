6 Cash Back Apps To Save You Money This Holiday Season

Artem Varnitsin/EyeEm/Getty

‘Tis the season… for spending money. And if you’re looking for ways to save a few dollars, or better yet, make a little cash, there are a variety of cash back apps that’ll help you get a little cash back. And what’s better than that, especially if you don’t have to leave your house or put on real pants?

There is practically nothing more gratifying than Christmas shopping with cash, gift cards, or rewards without having to cut into your budget. Here are six apps you should be using this holiday season, and beyond.

Survey Junkie and Swagbucks

Both these apps have you complete surveys that earn points, which then can be redeemed for easy cash back. While you can’t make a living off these platforms, it’s a great way to express an honest opinion about your favorite brands. Case in point: Before Target rebranded many of their in-house lines, these platforms had surveys to help the company narrow down what names people like best. Goodfellow, I’m looking at you.

How you get paid: With both Swagbucks and Survey Junkie, you can redeem your points for gift cards or cash directly into your PayPal account.

Fetch

All you have to do is scan your receipt and ta-da, instant points in your account. Recently, Fetch has made some changes, and you can even scan receipts from takeout and get points from those too. There are certain brands and bonuses that will earn more points than others, but with every single receipt, you earn points.

How you get paid: Fetch only gives the option to redeem points via online gift cards, but there are many more retailers than other apps. Additionally, you can redeem for a Visa gift card, which is almost like cash.

Rakuten

Formerly known as Ebates, Rakuten is an easy cash back app you can use to do your online shopping. Before shopping, jump on the Rakuten app and search for the store, and load your cart up. During certain times of the year, they double or triple the cash back percentage, so make sure to have those notifications turned on!

How you get paid: You can choose how you’d like your cash back, either by check or PayPal. Rakuten sends you rewards quarterly.

Ibotta

This easy cash back app is something to check out before heading to the grocery store. While Ibotta offers can be found at other retailers, the supermarket is where cash back is earned most easily. Instead of points or percentages, Ibotta gives you the exact dollar amount you earn based on the items you’re purchasing. You will either scan your receipts (or link your loyalty account). Then select the products you’re buying, and boom, instantly get easy cash back.

How you get paid: Once you’ve reached a minimum of $20 in earnings, you can redeem your cash back for gift cards, a PayPal deposit, or directly into a bank account.

Evidation

Formerly known as Achievement, this app is probably the easiest cash back app you will ever use because it gives you points based on your steps! Simply link your smartwatch or device and earn points for getting up and moving. From time to time, you may also be eligible to earn bonuses for completing health-related surveys.

How you get paid: Once you’ve earned enough points, you can redeem your cash back via gift cards, PayPal, or a donation to a charity of your choice.

Don’t Forget Loyalty Programs

As a bonus reminder, make sure you’re using free loyalty programs everywhere you shop. While these aren’t technically all cash back apps, they’ll still save you considerable cash with e-coupons and other special offers.

After all, there is no such thing as saving too much money or making easy cash back. So go ahead, get your savings on, and don’t leave any free money sitting on the table.