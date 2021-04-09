The CDC Has Identified Racism As A ‘Serious Public Health Threat’

CDCDirector/Twitter

The CDC is putting their words into action on the subject of racism

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention became the largest health agency to identify racism as a “serious public health threat.”

The agency launched an initiative called Racism and Health, issuing a statement calling racism a “fundamental” cause of “health inequities, health disparities and disease,” that has been further exacerbated by COVID-19. “The pandemic illuminated inequities that have existed for generations and revealed for all of America a known, but often unaddressed, epidemic impacting public health: racism.

The CDC has labeled racism a SERIOUS THREAT to public health! Black & brown have been directly affected by severe health disparities, so they plan to INVEST in communities of color with Covid-19 funding & highlight this issue!👏🏿 — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 8, 2021

Racism is a serious public health threat that directly affects the well-being of millions of Americans. As a result, it affects the health of our entire nation,” the statement continued. “Racism is not just the discrimination against one group…but the structural barriers that impact racial and ethnic groups differently to influence where a person lives, where they work, where their children play, and where they worship and gather in community.”

In an interview with Time magazine, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky acknowledged the agency has discussed the connection between racism and health inequities in the past but has not before taken action on the issue to address it.

“The word racism is intentional in this [initiative] for the CDC. This is not just about the color of your skin but also about where you live, where you work, where your children play, where you pray, how you get to work, the jobs you have,” Walensky said. “All of these things feed into people’s health and their opportunities for health.”

The CDC says racism is a "serious public health threat" across the U.S. People of color have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, the CDC reports. It says it will continue to study the impact of racism on health and expand investments in communities of color. pic.twitter.com/iIytqICilv — AJ+ (@ajplus) April 9, 2021

The CDC outlined several initiatives it would be taking to help combat the spread of racism, including making “new and expanded investments in racial and ethnic minority communities,” providing resources to address “disparities related to COVID-19 and other health conditions,” and

launching a new web portal “Racism and Health.” This will be designated as a hub for public and scientific information on the subject.

Louder for the people in the back 🗣https://t.co/IjiWDrZ3eE — Complex (@Complex) April 9, 2021

Not only has the pandemic brought inequalities to the forefront, the tragic murder of George Floyd last summer led to global protests on racism, causing long-overdue conversations and action to be taken in the workplace, in society, and in people’s living rooms.

Confronting the impact of racism on the health of our nation will not be easy, but we can meet this challenge. We can create an America where all people have the opportunity to live a healthy life when we each take responsibility and work together. I am committed to this work. https://t.co/wOjU8Zw4EQ — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) April 8, 2021

“[Racism] negatively impacts and exacerbates health inequities among historically marginalized communities,” Willarda Edwards, an AMA board member, said in November. “Without systemic and structural-level change, health inequities will continue to exist, and the overall health of the nation will suffer.”

“It has to be baked into the cake,” Walensky told Time. “It’s got to be part of what everybody is doing.” It’s an apparent and much-needed step to begin to scratch the surface of the issue of racism in this country.