8 Celeb Moms Who Kept It Real On Instagram In 2021

If there is one truly universal truth in this world, it’s that being a mom is hard. Whether you’re a busy working mom, a cul-de-sac soccer mom, or even a celebrity mom who seems (from the outside) to have it all, we all face a lot of the same struggles and challenges while trying to raise whole, new humans without messing them up too badly.

So whether you just need a little inspiration, or you want to be reminded that moms are truly all in this together, or you just want to see some pictures of cute, celebrity babies — these are the 8 celeb moms who kept things real on Instagram in 2021, and who you should go follow ASAP.

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff never shies away from sharing the realities of being a working mom: It’s hard, it’s exhausting, it’s rewarding, it’s wonderful, and sometimes it’s all of those things at the same time.

Ashley Graham

Throughout the year, Ashley Graham has been documenting her journey being pregnant with twins, and no stretchmark has gone ignored.

Kim Kardashian

Sure, the Kardashians have a reputation for perfectly curated social media. And with Kim’s, you do get plenty of that. But there are also unfiltered, unretouched, very sweet shots of her family, and all the chaos that comes with being a mom of four.

Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry is hands-down one of our favorite celeb moms, and she definitely keeps it real on her Instagram, even when she’s documenting the bittersweet parts of being a mom, like feeling like your kids are growing up way too fast.

Jennifer Garner

What mom hasn’t grabbed a snack out of their kid’s stash from time to time? That’s just one of the very real parenting moments Jennifer Garner made sure to document this year.

Cardi B

With the arrival of her second baby this year, Cardi B continued to serve absolute realness on Instagram, showing both the highs and lows of being a mom of two.

Pink

Pink has always been one of the realest celeb moms online, and in 2021, she kept it up.

Kristen Bell

If there’s a celebrity who is just synonymous with keeping it real online, it’s Kristen Bell, who documents all the triumphs, struggles, and everything in between about her kids, her marriage, and other real-life things.