7 Fun Ways To Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Your Family

Every parent knows that once you have kids, Valentine’s Day just hits different. The meaning shifts from a day to demonstrate romantic love to a day to celebrate all types of love — especially the love you have for your family. And even though kids will tell you you’re “so cringe” when they catch you and your partner smooching in the kitchen, the truth is that kids of all ages really like being reminded just how much they are loved.

This year, skip the giant teddy bear delivery and celebrate with just the right amount of sparkle, like Welch’s Sparkling Juices. Here are 7 non-cringy ideas to include kids in your Valentine’s Day celebration.

1. Raise A Glass Of Sparkles

There’s something about cracking open a foil-wrapped bottle that says “Let’s celebrate!” Welch’s Sparkling Juices are perfect for elevating any occasion with just the right amount of sparkle. And Welch’s light, bubbly taste sensation is free of artificial colors, preservatives, flavors, and high fructose corn syrup. So fill up your fanciest glasses and go around the table to raise a toast to each member of your family. Cheers to that!

2. Throw A Living Room Dance-Off

Whether you go high-tech with a dance battle video game or low-tech with an ’80s playlist and a Bluetooth speaker, recreating “the club” in your living room is a great way to get the whole family moving and having fun. Take it a step further and add disco balls, fairy lights, or props like feather boas and fedoras. Be sure to bust out your most embarrassing moves because even the eye-rolliest (that’s a word, right?) tweens can be convinced to get up and dance after watching their parents do the Running Man.

3. Leave Them “You’re Awesome” Notes

It’s easy to get so caught up in the day-to-day tasks of managing a family that sometimes we forget to give our kids compliments as often as we want to. Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to take a minute to write a quick note to your kid to remind them why you think they’re awesome. Tuck one next to their toothbrush or in their lunch box. Younger kids will love simple messages like “I’m so lucky you’re my kid!” but with older kids, genuine and specific compliments are especially appreciated. They may never show it, but they love to hear that you noticed how they killed it at their soccer game or that you caught them being kind.

4. Make Treats For Neighbors, Teachers, And Friends

Share the love and put together bags or baskets of pink, red, and white Valentine treats for the special people in your family’s life. Include a bottle of sparkling Welch’s Sparkling Rosé — that pink is a showstopper! — attach a sweet note, and drop the treats on their doorstep.

5. Share A Fancy Meal

Listen, we are absolutely not suggesting any sort of exhausting 47-step recipes for your Valentine’s Day celebration. We’re not even suggesting you cook at all; we’re pro-takeout and proud! But we are suggesting a special family meal together at the table. (OK, at A table.) One where devices are put away and everyone combs their hair and maybe even dresses up a little. The “courses” might be box mac and cheese followed by microwaved dinosaur nuggets. Fancy it up with a bottle of Welch’s Sparkling White Grape Juice. And remember to light some candles because everything looks better by candlelight.

6. Bake Something Extravagant

From heart-shaped cakes to tiny cookies covered with entirely too many sprinkles, nothing says “I love you” like a sweet treat you can share together. It’s fun, delicious, and sends a clear message that Valentine’s Day is all about family fun.

7. Celebrate With A Movie Night

Who doesn’t love a movie night? Pick a family fave and snuggle up on the living room floor with popcorn and other treats. Depending on where you live, it may even be warm enough to set up a backyard theater or visit the drive-in. And hey, if you fall asleep before the final credits, we won’t judge.

Whatever you do for Valentine’s Day with your family, remember that your kids won’t be kids forever. So celebrate those occasions when you can all be together. This year, your kids will probably agree that heart-print boxers, giant bouquets, and teddy bears delivered to their school are decidedly OUT. But focusing on family time? Always in.

