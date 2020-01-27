Celebrities Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant And His Daughter After Helicopter Crash

Celebrities are just as shocked and dismayed as we are at the sudden death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter
When news broke that Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash in California over the weekend, it shocked the world. 41-year-old Bryant was a legend both on and off the basketball court where he gained fame and cemented his career as one of the best professional players the sport had ever seen. His daughter, whom he called Gigi, was a rising star in the sport, on her way to play at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where her dad planned to coach.
In both the basketball and celebrity worlds, people were shocked, stunned, and in tears, and took to social media to share their disbelief and their grief.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were quick to note that news of Bryant’s death came as the Grammys were about to take place in the Staples Center, where he led the Los Angeles Lakers to so many victories.
I cannot believe this is real. My god. Oh my god.
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 26, 2020
I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe
— John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020
Many celebrities who had known Bryant or met him during their careers shared throwback photos, including Will Smith and Kanye West.
View this post on Instagram
This honestly doesn’t make sense….I just saw you man. This hurts my heart. God please place your hands on his family and help guide them thru this unbearable time. We love you forever man…Legends never die!!!! #MambaMentality #RIP…. RIP to the other passengers as well as sending prayers to their families. 🙏🏾
Kobe, We love you brother
We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave pic.twitter.com/pxbgLOOmpY
— ye (@kanyewest) January 26, 2020
Many posted tributes to Bryant, but also to his wife, Vanessa Bryant, and his three other daughters who were not involved in the crash.
View this post on Instagram
My heart is so heavy. No one should ever experience what the families involved are going through. This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and her baby girl. I cry just thinking about it. I am praying for the Bryant family, the Altobelli family and the families of all who perished in this unthinkable tragedy. Rest In Peace Legend
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday watching my husband & the kids in stunned silence, just staring at them, all of us thinking about @vanessabryant & her children and the families that lost pieces of their heart in an instant yesterday. Please remember that as life moves on for everyone else, the grief these families are experiencing just started. Please dont forget about them. Please dont forget about all the ppl who are suffering and frozen as life around them goes on. We love you. We are praying for you, for all of us struggling with unimaginable challenges we dont speak of.
Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Family. As I scrolled through Kobe’s feed, and Alex and I talk memories and moments we remember about him … this is the truth that rings out the loudest … family is what matters most. We are all feeling sadness from this loss, but all I can think of is that it is a grain of sand compared to what Vanessa must going through right now. I am sending all of my love and praying for you, your children and the other families involved in today’s tragic turn of events. The most unfair thing in life is to lose a child and husband on the same day. Vanessa, I pray for your strength and that God guides you each step of the way through this unimaginable heartbreak. To the other families who are suffering from this unthinkable tragedy, may God be with you all. Kobe you meant so much to so many and we will miss you forever. Thank you for your work ethic, your inspiration and your heart. #hero #legend #husband #father 😢🙏🏼💔
From all over the world, tributes were posted, and they encapsulate the shared heartbreak the entire world is feeling at this stunning and tragic loss.
Kobe was truly larger than life, a legend. May he and all those who lost their lives today rest in peace. Love and condolences to his family. LA will never be the same.
— Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) January 26, 2020
In shock right now. RIP Kobe 😢
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 26, 2020
I am completely speechless and devastated at the unexpected passing of my dear friend, @kobebryant. Kobe had a big heart and an even bigger love for the community of Los Angeles. Through his foundation, he changed the lives of so many people and families with his wife, Vanessa. pic.twitter.com/4zs4zcjcfe
— Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) January 26, 2020
It’s not no telling what you gone wake up to nowadays
— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 26, 2020
My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight.
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 26, 2020
Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family.
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020
We lost a King. 824
— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 26, 2020
The world lost a giant today
Rest In Peace Kobe Bryant. Also praying for the other passengers that we lost and their families.
— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 26, 2020
This is heartbreaking. Rest In Peace Kobe.
— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 26, 2020
View this post on Instagram
This is too much. Rest In Peace and love together, legends. Growing up a Kobe fan brought so much joy to my life, like so many, and we were all so excited to see sweet Gigi play someday. Sending strength and my deepest condolences to Vanessa, the Bryant family, and all the families affected by this tragedy.
RIP Kobe, hero to many including my grandson, extraordinary athlete and always kind to me & my family. My deepest condolences to his family
— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 26, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Life is so fragile. This is the kind of loss that makes you deeply reflective. My prayers to Vanessa, her children and all of those who love Kobe and Gigi. This is a hard one. My heart is broken and bleeding everywhere today. This tragedy happened only a few miles from where I am. It’s heavy and it’s painful. Hug those you love. Don’t just SAY I love you. Show up and SHOW it! Rest in the arms of the Highest, Kobe and Gigi❤️ Prayers to the family of the pilot and the other two spirits that were accompanying Kobe and Gigi. RIP💕✨
He was great,charismatic & among the hardest-working athletes ever,but what impressed me most was how deeply-involved Kobe was with his 4 daughters. Pray for them, Vanessa, his parents & his fellow passengers' families on this sad and shocking day. We will never forget you Kobe
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 26, 2020
We can only hope that Vanessa Bryant and the rest of the late basketball star’s family can feel all the love that’s pouring in from all corners of the world. None of us can fathom what they’re going through now, but the entire world is supporting them.