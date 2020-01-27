Celebrities Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant And His Daughter After Helicopter Crash

CHRIS DELMAS/Getty

Celebrities are just as shocked and dismayed as we are at the sudden death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter

When news broke that Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash in California over the weekend, it shocked the world. 41-year-old Bryant was a legend both on and off the basketball court where he gained fame and cemented his career as one of the best professional players the sport had ever seen. His daughter, whom he called Gigi, was a rising star in the sport, on her way to play at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where her dad planned to coach.

In both the basketball and celebrity worlds, people were shocked, stunned, and in tears, and took to social media to share their disbelief and their grief.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were quick to note that news of Bryant’s death came as the Grammys were about to take place in the Staples Center, where he led the Los Angeles Lakers to so many victories.

I cannot believe this is real. My god. Oh my god. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 26, 2020

I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020

Many celebrities who had known Bryant or met him during their careers shared throwback photos, including Will Smith and Kanye West.

Kobe, We love you brother We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave pic.twitter.com/pxbgLOOmpY — ye (@kanyewest) January 26, 2020

Many posted tributes to Bryant, but also to his wife, Vanessa Bryant, and his three other daughters who were not involved in the crash.

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

From all over the world, tributes were posted, and they encapsulate the shared heartbreak the entire world is feeling at this stunning and tragic loss.

Kobe was truly larger than life, a legend. May he and all those who lost their lives today rest in peace. Love and condolences to his family. LA will never be the same. — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) January 26, 2020

In shock right now. RIP Kobe 😢 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 26, 2020

I am completely speechless and devastated at the unexpected passing of my dear friend, @kobebryant. Kobe had a big heart and an even bigger love for the community of Los Angeles. Through his foundation, he changed the lives of so many people and families with his wife, Vanessa. pic.twitter.com/4zs4zcjcfe — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) January 26, 2020

It’s not no telling what you gone wake up to nowadays — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 26, 2020