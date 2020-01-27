Celebrities Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant And His Daughter After Helicopter Crash

 Celebrities Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant & His Daughter After Their Deaths

When news broke that Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash in California over the weekend, it shocked the world. 41-year-old Bryant was a legend both on and off the basketball court where he gained fame and cemented his career as one of the best professional players the sport had ever seen. His daughter, whom he called Gigi, was a rising star in the sport, on her way to play at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where her dad planned to coach.

In both the basketball and celebrity worlds, people were shocked, stunned, and in tears, and took to social media to share their disbelief and their grief.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were quick to note that news of Bryant’s death came as the Grammys were about to take place in the Staples Center, where he led the Los Angeles Lakers to so many victories.

Many celebrities who had known Bryant or met him during their careers shared throwback photos, including Will Smith and Kanye West.

Many posted tributes to Bryant, but also to his wife, Vanessa Bryant, and his three other daughters who were not involved in the crash.

Family. As I scrolled through Kobe’s feed, and Alex and I talk memories and moments we remember about him … this is the truth that rings out the loudest … family is what matters most. We are all feeling sadness from this loss, but all I can think of is that it is a grain of sand compared to what Vanessa must going through right now. I am sending all of my love and praying for you, your children and the other families involved in today’s tragic turn of events. The most unfair thing in life is to lose a child and husband on the same day. Vanessa, I pray for your strength and that God guides you each step of the way through this unimaginable heartbreak. To the other families who are suffering from this unthinkable tragedy, may God be with you all. Kobe you meant so much to so many and we will miss you forever. Thank you for your work ethic, your inspiration and your heart. #hero #legend #husband #father 😢🙏🏼💔

From all over the world, tributes were posted, and they encapsulate the shared heartbreak the entire world is feeling at this stunning and tragic loss.

💔

