Céline Dion Opened Up About The Passing Of Her Mother, Thérèse

On Jan. 16, Céline Dion’s mother, Thérèse Tanguay-Dion, passed away at the age of 92. Known as “Maman Dion,” Thérèse was ill for quite a while, according to Céline. One day after news of her death, Céline took the stage in Miami, Florida as part of her Courage World Tour to not only dedicate the concert to her late mother, but to also address her passing with a few moving words.

“Two days ago, we got a call from the nurses who were taking care of her so well, saying that her time was coming soon,” Céline said at the show. “So last night, I joined my brothers and sisters in Montreal and I spent the evening at her bedside.”

“We told stories. We sang songs. We hugged each other and we said our goodbyes,” Céline added. “We are pretty sure that mom waited for us to be all together before departing.”

According to a statement, Thérèse passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Spokesperson Chantal Tessier released a statement on Friday, which read: “It is with deep sadness that Feeling Productions announces the death of Mrs. Thérèse Tanguay Dion. Mrs. Dion died peacefully at home last night, surrounded by her family.”

On Friday, Céline also took to Instagram to post a sweet, black-and-white family photo, which features Thérèse, her husband Adhémar-Charles Dion, and their 14 children, including Céline. “Maman, nous t’aimons tellement. Nous te dédions le spectacle de ce soir et je chanterai pour toi avec tout mon coeur,” she captioned the post, which translates to, “Maman, we love you so much… We dedicate tonight’s show to you and I’ll sing to you with all my heart. Love, Céline.”

Céline’s father, Adhémar Dion, died at age 80 in 2003. Thérèse’s death fell on the fourth anniversary of the death of Céline’s brother, Daniel, who died of cancer at age 59. Her mother’s passing also took place days after the anniversary of Céline’s late husband René Angélil, who also died from cancer at age 73.

“There is not a day that goes by without me thinking about your beautiful smile,” Céline wrote on Instagram on the anniversary of his death this week. “We miss you, thank you for watching over us my love. I love you.”

Our thought are with Céline at this time.