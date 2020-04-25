Chip And Joanna Gaines Return To TV With A Four-Hour Special

HGTV/DIY Network

Our favorite Fixer Upper couple, Chip and Joanna Gaines, were planning to launch their own television network, the Magnolia Network, in August. Due to the health crisis, however, they were forced to delay the launch until an undisclosed date. But that doesn’t mean we have to wait to get a taste of what we can expect from their new venture. The couple announced on Tuesday that they’re airing a four-hour special called “Magnolia Presents: A Look Back & A Look Ahead” on Sunday, April 26 at 5/4c on the DIY Network, previewing all things Magnolia Network.

Marking the first time the couple has been on television since 2018 when they bid farewell to their popular HGTV show, Fixer Upper, “Magnolia Presents: A Look Back & A Look Ahead” will not only feature never-before-seen footage from Fixer Upper and give fans an update on what they and their five kids — Drake, 15, Ella Rose, 13, Duke, 11, Emmie Kay, 10, and Crew, 1 — have been up to since the show ended, but the special will also give fans a sampling of the 10 confirmed shows that will air on the new network.

In addition to every back episode of Fixer Upper, the network’s confirmed shows include Growing Floret, Bespoke Kitchens, Family Dinner hosted by Travel Channel star Andrew Zimmern, Restoration Road, The Fieldhouse, Super Dad, Home Work, The Lost Kitchen, Inn the Works, and Home on the Road, starring their BFFs and favorite band, Abner and Amanda Ramirez of Johnnyswim.

“Right now, it’s important that we all continue to look out for one another by upholding the guidelines set forth by the experts, leaders, and front-line heroes working tirelessly to get us all through this difficult time,” they said in a press release. “With this as our top priority, we’ve decided to delay Magnolia Network’s launch until we can safely resume production. We have an incredible team behind us, and we look forward to the days ahead when we can get back to work, telling good stories that encourage, motivate, and inspire hope.”

“In the meantime, we are hosting this special preview where we’ll give you a peek into what we’ve been working on and more of what’s to come for this network we’re building!” they added.

Magnolia Presents: A Look Back & A Look Ahead airs April 26 at 5/4c on DIY Network.