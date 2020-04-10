Kim Kardashian’s Stylist Posts Video Tutorial For Cutting Men’s Hair At Home

Chris Appleton/Instagram

Kim Kardashian’s hairdresser, Chris Appleton, breaks down exactly how to cut a man’s hair at home during the COVID-19 pandemic

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the country has been social distancing for over a month now. For most guys out there (minus Jason Momoa) this means it is about time for a haircut. Obviously, hair salons and barber shops are no longer open and even if they were, they would be off limits. That leaves two choices: take a cue from Aquaman and grow that hair out, or, rely on someone in your social distancing circle to chop your locks. If you opt for the latter, Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian’s hair guru, Chris Appleton, is here to save the day. The celebrity stylist recently shared an instructional video on Instagram, detailing exactly how to chop a man’s locks with just clippers, scissors, a comb, and sectioning clips.

And guess what? It’s a lot easier than you think.

The first step is sectioning hair with clips, “so you know what’s going to be short and what is going to be longer.” He sectioned from the temple to the back of the head.

Next, he suggests choosing your clippers wisely, going for a larger size so if you make mistakes, you can always correct them. “Go for a head size that’s longer than what you’re used to because you can always go a little bit shorter after,” he explains. His personal choice is a 3 but opted for a 4.

Starting at the temple — because you should always start at the front and work your way back — he moves the clippers vertically toward the area that he sectioned off. Once he gets there he suggests making a “flicking action on your wrist.” “You’re going to follow that all the way through to the back,” he instructs. Then, switch to the other side and continue until meeting in the middle.

Next, you need to create the fade on the sides and back of the head. He suggests using a clipper a size down then before, and follow the same process as before. The main difference is you only want to trim halfway up on the section hair. The “flick” will help blend everything together.

Now that you are done with the sides, remove the sectioning clips. Wet the hair at the top of the head, and using scissors, you want to blend in longer hair with the fade. He suggests doing it in a “half circle shape” on top of the head, trimming the sides of the “circle” shorter using only a comb and the scissors.

Continue cutting the top of hair, combing upwards and trimming like a “half-moon shape.” “If you have really short hair, you can also just use a buzzer,” he suggests.

And, when in doubt, less is more when it comes to cutting hair.

“Take your time. Always go a little bit longer than you want,” he suggests. “Go in after and sharpen it up. Make sure you have a mirror if you’re doing yourself in the back!”

There. Now maybe your husband or sons won’t have to look totally overgrown while home for the next several weeks.