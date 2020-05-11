Chris Cuomo Shows Off His Dad Moves In Hilarious TikTok Video

bellavcuomo/TikTok

Chris Cuomo joined his teenage daughter, Bella, in a hilarious dance video posted on TikTok

Chris Cuomo, who recently documented his battle with the novel coronavirus, is now recovered and dancing his way through the pandemic. The CNN host and brother of New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo recently video-bombed his 17-year-old daughter Bella’s TikTok dance video, showing off some truly hilarious and incredibly goofy dad moves. He is basically every parent attempting to publicly embarrass a teenager, and it’s all sorts of amazing.

In the clip posted on the video-sharing site Bella starts dancing to a viral mash-up of Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage,” Rihanna’s “What’s My Name” and Kesha‘s “Cannibal.” The teen clearly has her routine choreographed and everything is going well — until her dad shimmies into the frame and blocks her, shaking his backside to the beats.

Bella clearly gets a kick out of the whole thing, laughing as her father shows off his booty-shaking and foot-kicking moves.

Aside from Bella, Cuomo has three children with his wife, Cristina, son Mario, 14, and daughter Carolina, 11. His family has been incredibly open about their experiences with the highly infectious and potentially deadly virus, as three out of five of them have been infected so far.

On March 31, Cuomo first revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantining in his basement.

On April 16, his wife revealed that she too, had tested positive, and a week later, their son Mario followed.

On April 27, Cuomo revealed on his show Cuomo Prime Time that he finally tested negative and also has some antibodies against the virus, though it hasn’t been determined yet if that will prevent reinfection.

.@ChrisCuomo gives an update on his own recovery from coronavirus, reporting that he has two key antibodies but there remains uncertainty on whether or not the provide protection against future reinfection. pic.twitter.com/kTnA4BlCZh — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 28, 2020

“I tested negative. I have both antibodies: The short-term one and the long-term one. So I’m lucky, right?” he explained. “Is this good news or not? I thought I was going to have this big, great news after all the bad news I’ve given you about me and my family. What does it mean that I have the antibodies? Am I really immune? Do they know? There’s a lot of confusion about what it does and doesn’t mean.”

All we know is that he has his dad moves on lock.