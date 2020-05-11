Chris Cuomo Shows Off His Dad Moves In Hilarious TikTok Video

Chris Cuomo joined his teenage daughter, Bella, in a hilarious dance video posted on TikTok
Chris Cuomo, who recently documented his battle with the novel coronavirus, is now recovered and dancing his way through the pandemic. The CNN host and brother of New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo recently video-bombed his 17-year-old daughter Bella’s TikTok dance video, showing off some truly hilarious and incredibly goofy dad moves. He is basically every parent attempting to publicly embarrass a teenager, and it’s all sorts of amazing.
In the clip posted on the video-sharing site Bella starts dancing to a viral mash-up of Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage,” Rihanna’s “What’s My Name” and Kesha‘s “Cannibal.” The teen clearly has her routine choreographed and everything is going well — until her dad shimmies into the frame and blocks her, shaking his backside to the beats.
@bellavcuomo##fyp when in doubt… dance party 😎🎉♬ Cannibal X Whats My Name X Savage – rapidsongs
Bella clearly gets a kick out of the whole thing, laughing as her father shows off his booty-shaking and foot-kicking moves.
Aside from Bella, Cuomo has three children with his wife, Cristina, son Mario, 14, and daughter Carolina, 11. His family has been incredibly open about their experiences with the highly infectious and potentially deadly virus, as three out of five of them have been infected so far.
On March 31, Cuomo first revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantining in his basement.
On April 16, his wife revealed that she too, had tested positive, and a week later, their son Mario followed.
You never know how strong you are, until being strong is your only choice. #bobmarley 🤢 Covid-19 got me. 🤢 A seemingly sinus-related infection was my first symptom. But the only frustrating part is I can’t be there for my kids right now in the way they need me as Chris is in isolation too still, no fever and feeling better. Bella, Mario and Carolina have grown up overnight—Bella, our 17-year-old daughter, stepped up cleaning, doing laundry, cooking for her siblings and getting them situated with google classroom, and caregiving her mother and father. Mario, her assistant. So much gratitude for them. I can’t wait to wrap my arms around them again. ♥️ ♥️♥️ I am committed to this naturopathic route more than ever. Support the immune system, not suppress it. Pooling anecdotal evidence and sharing methods for recovery are important. Why? Communication is all we’ve got right now. Please keep sharing your stories. It’s the only way we achieve freedom from fear. Staying strong is the battle.
On April 27, Cuomo revealed on his show Cuomo Prime Time that he finally tested negative and also has some antibodies against the virus, though it hasn’t been determined yet if that will prevent reinfection.
“I tested negative. I have both antibodies: The short-term one and the long-term one. So I’m lucky, right?” he explained. “Is this good news or not? I thought I was going to have this big, great news after all the bad news I’ve given you about me and my family. What does it mean that I have the antibodies? Am I really immune? Do they know? There’s a lot of confusion about what it does and doesn’t mean.”
All we know is that he has his dad moves on lock.