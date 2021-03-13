Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe To Replace Chris Harrison On ‘Bachelorette’

Instagram/kaitlynbristowe

Chris Harrison wrongly claimed last week that he would be returning to the show

Chris Harrison will not be returning as host for the next season of The Bachelorette, Variety reported. While his future remains up in the air, he will be replaced as host for the upcoming season’s show starring Katie Thurston, who competed in Matt James’ current season of The Bachelor. Taking over as dual hosts are former bachelorettes, Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette. We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing,” according to a joint statement from ABC Entertainment and Warner Horizon. Harrison will be temporarily replaced by alums Adams and Bristowe.

Harrison’s ongoing controversy took a sharp tun after he sat down for an interview on Extra with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, using phrases like “the woke police” and telling people they should have “a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion” about former contestant Rachel Kirkconnell. Kirkconnell — who had already apologized — had photos from 2018 resurface from a costume party at an “Old South” antebellum plantation-themed affair. Harrison said the photos were not offensive when they were taken in 2018.

Um, they were.

“In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season,” the statement continued. “As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world.”

Future Bachelorette star Thurston responded to the news on social media, saying in part, “I hope that Chris Harrison continues to take more time to step away while sincerely educating himself & dedicating himself to the work. We can all grow and do better with time, and I hope he does.”

The news comes after Harrison himself went on Good Morning America to apologize again for all the show’s racist history and to announce that after all of this, he’s still gonna keep hosting The Bachelor. “I plan to be back and I want to be back,” Harrison said on the show. He also apologized two other times on social media, saying in part, “I am saddened and shocked at how insensitive I was in that interview with Rachel Lindsay. I didn’t speak for my heart, that is to say I stand against all forms of racism.”

Apparently the network didn’t agree with Harrison. Adams and Bristowe are currently quarantined on-site with the contestants for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. Neither will be called “host” or “co-host,” Variety reported, which leaves the door open for Harrison, or hopefully a brand-new host, to step in.