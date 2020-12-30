Fans Support Chrissy Teigen After She Announces She’s 4 Weeks Sober

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

In a reply to an Instagram comment, Chrissy Teigen tells fans she’s now “4 weeks sober”

It’s no secret that Chrissy Teigen has had a difficult and grief-filled 2020. Aside from the pandemic that made life awful and scary for everyone, Teigen and husband John Legend lost their third child, Jack, after a tough pregnancy and hospital stay. The model, cookbook author, and mom has made no secret of her struggles, sharing with fans that she’s had trouble even showering in the weeks after her pregnancy loss. Now, she’s in her Instagram comments telling fans she’s sober.

Teigen is currently on vacation in St. Barts and shared a video of herself in a bathing suit dancing jubilantly (and looking amazing, by the way).

In the comments, a fan joked, “I need whatever drugs you’re on!!” Teigen replied, “4 weeks sober.”

It didn’t take long for the replies to her comment to fill up with all kinds of support including from other people who are sober.

Teigen has been very open in recent months (and always, about everything, TBH) about her grief process as she works through the loss of little Jack. She shared thoughts recently on her body afterward. “I have no idea why I still have this bump, honestly,” she writes. “It’s frustrating. But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways.”

“I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again. But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day,” she writes.

It’s clear Teigen needed a vacation after the last few extremely sad months and it’s so nice to see her acting like her usual self again. The announcement that she’s working on sobriety comes after past comments she’s made about her relationship with alcohol. In 2017, she told Cosmopolitan that there was a time when she was “just drinking too much.”

“I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show,” she shared at the time. “And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there’s just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It’s not a good look for me, for John, for anybody.”

The best thing about Chrissy is how open she is about her struggles of every variety, because as evidenced by her Instagram comments, there’s always people who see themselves in the very honest stories she tells.