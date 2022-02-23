LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Chrissy Teigen attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Days after revealing a desire to expand her family, Chrissy Teigen proves she’s still keeping things real this round

Earlier this week, Chrissy Teigen revealed that she and her husband, John Legend, started the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process again after the loss of their son, Jack, a year and a half ago.

Although Teigen has been open throughout the heartbreaking grieving process following her pregnancy loss at 20 weeks, she set some clear boundaries this time around. To start, don’t ask her if she’s pregnant. Just don’t.

But in a new series of videos, Teigen shows that she’s also willing to remain candid with fans and raise awareness of the IVF process as she navigates the emotional unknown of another round. In the clips, the 36-year-old model and author shows what it looks like when she gives herself an injection.

“No, it doesn’t hurt,” Teigen captioned her Instagram Story on Feb. 22. “The other shot burns a bit. (OK a lot). They say to pinch the skin, but I feel like that makes it burn more. But listen to your doc lol.”

Teigen — who has a daughter, Luna, 5, and son, Miles, 3, with Legend — also got up close and personal (per her usual style), and showed her hand squeezing down and officially administering the injection.

This latest round of videos comes just days after Teigen officially shared on social media that she and Legend are working to potentially expand their family in the future. “Here we go again,” she captioned a photo of her shots on Feb. 18.

Just 12 hours later, Teigen clapped back at some of the insensitive comments that were already pouring into her DMs. “Hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” she started, adding that she “honestly [doesn’t] mind the shots” but that the “bloating is a bitch.”

She continued, “I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant! But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant.”

It’s incredibly brave of Teigen to continue to document her journey to help break the stigma around IVF after everything she’s publicly gone through. Here’s to her continuing to use her platform for good.