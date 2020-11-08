Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Driving Through A Biden Celebration Is Giving Us Life

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend drove down the road cheering and dancing with their neighbors

As millions took to the streets to celebrate Joe Biden being elected our next president, supporters Chrissy Teigen and John Legend didn’t waste any time joining in on the fun.

The couple, who have made their support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris well known during this election cycle, was seen hanging out of their car’s sun roof driving down Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday. The parents of Luna and Miles danced to “FDT” by YG, which played loudly from their car while they danced and cheered. Teigen’s mom, Pepper Thai, was in the front seat.

Everyone is so beautiful and so happy I’m crying https://t.co/V92Nl0VRhq — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 7, 2020

What started as a group celebration for Biden and Harris quickly turned to celebrating Teigen and Legend themselves as people cheered and screamed messages of love to the couple. Teigen looked almost embarrassed at the attention but after the past several months they’ve had losing son, Jack, it was an emotional and lovely thing to witness.

“Everyone is so beautiful and so happy I’m crying,” Teigen wrote on Twitter about heading to West Hollywood. “Best moment of my life (and kids?).”

She also shared moments from the past several days on social media, one with her kids, writing, “democracy restored, faith renewed.” In another, she and Legend danced after Biden was elected and she tagged the entire Trump clan.

“I want to send a shoutout, actually, could you come on stage, baby?” Legend asked Teigen during the event. “I want you guys to see my wife is here and my daughter, Luna’s, here. My son, Miles, is here. We’re teaching our young people early that they’ve got to participate in our democracy. We’re here to save democracy. All of us are here together to save democracy, right?”

Let’s hope the celebrations continue through to Biden’s inauguration in January, we have a lot to be thankful for.