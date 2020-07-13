Chrissy Teigen Gifts The World With A Video Of John Legend In The Shower

Karwai Tang/Getty and Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen sneaks a video of John Legend showering butt-naked, because we deserve it

In case you’re having a bummer Monday, Chrissy Teigen is here to make your day (honestly, maybe your week) with a recording of husband John Legend taking a shower in the couple’s beautiful bathroom in Mexico. Even though Teigen is censoring Legend’s butt with her hand, we can all use our imagination. Giggling, Teigen uses the bathroom mirror to show us not only her cute bathing suit, but her cute husband getting all cleaned up, and we are here for it. (Not to worry: Knowing Teigen and Legend’s relationship, she for sure got his consent.)

The family is currently vacationing in Mexico, according to PEOPLE. Both Teigen and Legend have been sharing photos from their trip that might as well be pinned to our summer inspo Pinterest boards. Just the other day, Teigen posted a photo of herself, Luna, and Miles on what appears to be a yacht. Since she and Luna twinned with animal-print bathing suits, Teigen appropriately captioned the image with, “Hey all you cool…” (and if you haven’t seeing The Tiger King, please get on Netflix ASAP).

Teigen isn’t shy about sharing borderline NSFW photos, because that’s her business — and we love her for it. Six days ago, she posted this topless photo of a selfie that overlooked a pool and the ocean. “BTS (I like Jin and V),” she wrote in the caption, because our social media queen loves her some K-Pop.

And when Teigen isn’t updating the feed with adorable vacation photos, she’s eating crunchy tacos (and somehow looks adorable doing it even though we all know it’s impossible to look cute eating hard shell tacos).

what is happening, you ask? pic.twitter.com/6agOlv8t2O — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 13, 2020

Teigen and Legend have been married since 2013 (although they met on the set of Legend’s music video for “Stereo”), and they’ve been pretty open about their personal life. In 2014, Teigen told Cosmpolitan, “We’re by no means freaky-deaky, but let’s just say, we’re open to things. We’re very OK with PDA. When we go to a restaurant, he loves when I wear a dress, so he can do some upper-thigh rubbing. I would love to see more husbands and wives making out.”

And not just about their sex life, but how they’ve truly been partners in crime in life. In a personal essay Teigen wrote for Glamour back in 2017, she wrote about how Legend helped her through her postpartum depression after having Luna. “John would sleep on the couch with me, sometimes four nights in a row. I started keeping robes and comfy clothes in the pantry so I wouldn’t have to go upstairs when John went to work. There was a lot of spontaneous crying.”

Keep the honesty (and shower videos, if you insist) coming, Chrissy. We are *all* about it.