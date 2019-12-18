Chrissy Teigen Flips Out At John For Inviting ‘The Voice’ Cast For Surprise Dinner

John Legend/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is every wife who’s ever been flustered at having unannounced guests

Really is there ANYTHING worse than having unexpected company when you’re just not prepared to host anyone? Well even if you’re Chrissy Teigen, this is still a nightmare scenario. Except instead of rando family members or neighbors, she was expected to entertain the entire star-studded cast of The Voice on a moment’s notice. Because husbands, amiright?

Last night was the finale episode of the current season of The Voice, and John Legend is, of course, a judge this season. He apparently invited his fellow coaches and contestants over to his house for dinner to celebrate — but neglected to mention this little tidbit to his wife.

“I didn’t know tonight was the voice finale. John invited everyone to dinner at the house after and I’m really f—ing mad because I didn’t make a fucking FINALE meal.”

I didn’t know tonight was the voice finale. John invited everyone to dinner at the house after and I’m really fucking mad because I didn’t make a fucking FINALE meal. I would have gotten a cake or something too?? Who the fuck does this? U don’t win the voice then eat short ribs — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 18, 2019

Surprising no one who’s ever had a husband, John didn’t see what the big deal was. It’s just dinner, right? NO JOHN. NO. IT’S NOT ‘JUST DINNER.’

It sounds dumb yes but this is VERY john. I am always in charge of doing the fun, extra shit and he has no idea how much I plan normally and he’s like “no it’s fine they just wanna have dinner” but it’s literally the finale of their show??? And I have no ice cream truck — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 18, 2019

if u think this is stupid go ahead and tell me what you made when Blake Kelly and Gwen came over to your house — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 18, 2019

She then shared a screenshot of the conversation she had with Legend about the surprise dinner plans, writing, “Lol I’m serious I’m laughing but I’m fucking pissed.”

Lol I’m serious I’m laughing but I’m fucking pissed pic.twitter.com/dGCJWgK4c5 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 18, 2019

She also nailed a point we can all sympathize with because there is truly nothing more horrid than being caught off-guard in our HOUSE CLOTHES — except most of us aren’t being caught by Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and Gwen Stefani.

if they show up in their show clothes I will absolutely die in my robe — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 18, 2019

She also bemoaned the fact that she didn’t have a finale cake. Because of course the winner — who was attending — would need and deserve a finale cake!

no if they’re all coming that means the winner is coming. I hope it’s john ONLY because I have no cake and anyone else would deserve cake. I hate him https://t.co/r6TbDos6s2 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 18, 2019

So she ordered not one, not two, but FIVE last-minute cakes to celebrate. Though John, who had apparently gotten the memo of urgency that this type of nightmare situation requires, also got his ass in gear and bought a cake to help diffuse the situation.

omfg I ordered like 5 milk bar cakes before john’s one cake got here from the SAME place and he thinks he is some fucking hero pic.twitter.com/qBywpGo3Mb — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 18, 2019

When she swipes the writing right off his cake — I felt that. That’s some Big Wife Energy, right there.

Fortunately for everyone following along with this drama, it concluded happily. Even Chrissy’s robe was NBD because really, everyone probably just wanted to hang out with them more than anyone wanted a fancy dinner.

And in case anyone out there is curious about the secondary news of the day (KIDDING), Jake Hoot was crowned the winner of the 17th season of The Voice. Hoot’s win marks the third victory for coach Clarkson, who first won both seasons 14 and 15.

But let’s just take one more look at “John’s Solution Cake” because truly, it’s the gift that keeps on giving. And husbands everywhere should be taking notes.