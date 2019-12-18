 Chrissy Teigen Flips Out At John For Inviting 'The Voice' Cast For Surprise Dinner

Chrissy Teigen Flips Out At John For Inviting ‘The Voice’ Cast For Surprise Dinner

by December 18, 2019

the-voice-finale-part
John Legend/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is every wife who’s ever been flustered at having unannounced guests

Really is there ANYTHING worse than having unexpected company when you’re just not prepared to host anyone? Well even if you’re Chrissy Teigen, this is still a nightmare scenario. Except instead of rando family members or neighbors, she was expected to entertain the entire star-studded cast of The Voice on a moment’s notice. Because husbands, amiright?

Last night was the finale episode of the current season of The Voice, and John Legend is, of course, a judge this season. He apparently invited his fellow coaches and contestants over to his house for dinner to celebrate — but neglected to mention this little tidbit to his wife.

“I didn’t know tonight was the voice finale. John invited everyone to dinner at the house after and I’m really f—ing mad because I didn’t make a fucking FINALE meal.”

Surprising no one who’s ever had a husband, John didn’t see what the big deal was. It’s just dinner, right? NO JOHN. NO. IT’S NOT ‘JUST DINNER.’

She then shared a screenshot of the conversation she had with Legend about the surprise dinner plans, writing, “Lol I’m serious I’m laughing but I’m fucking pissed.”

She also nailed a point we can all sympathize with because there is truly nothing more horrid than being caught off-guard in our HOUSE CLOTHES — except most of us aren’t being caught by Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and Gwen Stefani.

She also bemoaned the fact that she didn’t have a finale cake. Because of course the winner — who was attending — would need and deserve a finale cake!

So she ordered not one, not two, but FIVE last-minute cakes to celebrate. Though John, who had apparently gotten the memo of urgency that this type of nightmare situation requires, also got his ass in gear and bought a cake to help diffuse the situation.

When she swipes the writing right off his cake — I felt that. That’s some Big Wife Energy, right there.

Fortunately for everyone following along with this drama, it concluded happily. Even Chrissy’s robe was NBD because really, everyone probably just wanted to hang out with them more than anyone wanted a fancy dinner.

And in case anyone out there is curious about the secondary news of the day (KIDDING), Jake Hoot was crowned the winner of the 17th season of The Voice. Hoot’s win marks the third victory for coach Clarkson, who first won both seasons 14 and 15.

But let’s just take one more look at “John’s Solution Cake” because truly, it’s the gift that keeps on giving. And husbands everywhere should be taking notes.