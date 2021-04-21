Chrissy Teigen Says Meghan Markle Wrote To Her After Pregnancy Loss

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/Youtube and Mark Cuthber/Getty

Chrissy Teigen shares how Meghan Markle reached out to her after the loss of baby Jack

Chrissy Teigen and Meghan Markle have something devastating in common — both moms experienced a pregnancy loss last year and bravely shared their stories with the world. Now, Teigen is revealing that Markle kindly reached out to her after the loss of baby Jack this past September.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Teigen opened up about the connection made between two grieving moms.

“She had written to me about baby Jack, and loss,” Chrissy says. “She is really wonderful, and so kind — just as kind as everyone says she is.”

Teigen went on to defend Markle in the wake of her recent Oprah interview — and the internet shitstorm that followed. “That’s why you look at everything, and you’re like, ‘My god, what is absolutely wrong with people that they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy, when it’s just as simple as them being as kind as everybody says they are,'” she shared.

Teigen is, sadly, no stranger to the horrors of internet trolls who can’t even be kind to a woman opening up about losing their child. She was criticized by people for sharing the details of losing Jack and was on the receiving end of horrifying social media posts by QAnon trolls.

“I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos,” Teigen wrote in an emotional essay weeks after losing her son. “How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me.”

A few months later, Markle shared the story of her own pregnancy loss with husband Prince Harry.

“I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right,” Markle says, recounting her loss that began as she was caring for the couple’s toddler son Archie. “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

“Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand,” she writes. “I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

Teigen came to Markle’s defense when journalist Marco Giannangeli came at the Duchess for her decision to speak out. “Is anyone really questioning the pain and sheer awfulness of suffering a miscarriage, or are they perhaps criticising Meghan’s decision to write a 1,000 word op-Ed about herself?” he wrote on Twitter.

Teigen said in a now-deleted tweet, “Award for today’s absolute piece of shit goes to Marco Giannangeli. Congratulations, piece of shit.”

Chrissy also spoke out in the days leading up to Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview when attacks against Markle in the press were “hitting too close to home.”

this meghan markle shit is hitting too close to home for me. these people won’t stop until she miscarries. fucking stop it. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 5, 2021

“This Meghan Markle shit is hitting too close to home for me,” she wrote at the time. “These people won’t stop until she miscarries. Fucking stop it.”

Clearly, these two mommas are here for each other in a way only people who have experienced the same kind of heartbreaking loss can be.