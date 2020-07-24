Ciara Sings ‘Happy Birthday’ To Newborn Son, Win Harrison, Right After Giving Birth

ciara/Twitter

Welcome to the world, Win Harrison Wilson!

Singer Ciara Wilson announced the birth of her son, Win Harrison Wilson, by uploading a video of her — wearing a black face mask — singing a Grammy-worthy rendition of “Happy Birthday” to him as he rested his head on her chest.

Win, who is Ciara and husband Russell Wilson’s second child together, was born July 23. Little Win has a 3-year-old sister Sienna Princess Wilson and a 6-year-old brother Future Jr., whom Ciara shares with her ex, rapper Future.

“Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson 7.23.2020 8lbs 1 oz.,” Ciara tweeted.

Happy Birthday WIN!!!

Mommy & Daddy Love You!

Win Harrison Wilson

7.23.2020

8lbs 1 oz.

❤️ 👶🏽 pic.twitter.com/tZv4ukNqXQ — Ciara (@ciara) July 24, 2020

In the video, Ciara’s seen in the hospital room and holding baby Win to her chest. And after her song, Win quietly cooed. “Woo, I didn’t have it in me, but I could get it out,” Ciara said. “Happy birthday, Sunshine. He’s doing okay, he’s quiet. He’s OK though, yeah?” Ciara asked her doctors, and immediately said, “I can hear him, oh!”

After Win stirred, Ciara laughed and said, “The little sounds! I haven’t been able to see his face yet, I can’t wait.” He’s a cutie, Ciara; trust us.

About an hour ago, Russell posted an Instagram photo of the three of them, with Win strapped to Ciara’s chest. Ciara commented on the post, writing, “Love you so much honey. We did it baby! So grateful for our baby boy. WIN is a blessing. He looks just like you. Daddy’s baby Mommy’s maybe.” The gorgeous couple has been together since 2015 and married since 2016.

Ciara credits her vulnerability for their amazing relationship, and she loves how deeply Russell embraced her first son. “God is good. When you allow yourself to be vulnerable, you become your strongest. When I met the love of my life it was not only loving me, it was to love my son,” Ciara shared back in 2019 during an appearance on The View.

That’s not the first time Ciara has gushed about her husband, though.

That same year, Ciara opened up about her unique connection with Russell during a Red Table Talk episode. “It was different I had never had that feeling in my life. It was just, like, calm. We were connecting in every day. His conversation, it was just different. The way that he looked at life was different. Also, the energy with my son, it just felt right. And of course, the consistency. He’s consistent. That consistency is so crucial,” Ciara said, adding, “He was like this, open arms. And he was like, ‘I got you.’ Just the detail. Whenever he would think about me, he would think about my son. And to love me is to love my son. We come together. It’s dope. It’s a different level of love.”

Ciara clearly loves being a wife and a mom. The singer opened up about motherhood to W Magazine in 2018, telling the publication that being a parent, “changed me for the better. It’s made me not sweat the small stuff. I think [being a mom] gives you more compassion in life, and more love in your heart. I have to say, I do love giving love [laughs] but I want to give more. There’s nothing sweeter than putting a smile on your kid’s face; there’s nothing sweeter than putting a smile on another kid’s face.”

It’s clear that family is No. 1 in both Ciara and Russell’s life, so to see them welcome their second child together is incredibly beautiful and inspiring. Happy birthday, Win! Your parents love you very, very much.