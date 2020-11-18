Cinnabon Is Selling Pints Of Cream Cheese Frosting Because, 2020 And YOLO

Cinnabon

Cinnabon is selling its signature cream cheese frosting by the pint and it’s the life upgrade 2020 needs

As this awful year has played out, something in me has snapped when it comes to relics from my childhood. Maybe it’s the pandemic coupled with election anxiety that’s plagued me for months, but lately, my mind has been retreating to Saved by the Bell reruns and my hometown mall in the 1990s when everything seemed right in the world and I could binge on Cinnabon before hitting the arcade. I can’t do that now because COVID, but what I can do is eat Cinnabon frosting straight out the can, braless and staring into the abyss.

And because it’s 2020, that’s exactly what you should do too.

Luckily, Cinnabon heard our urgent cries and has made their signature cream cheese frosting available by the pint — just in time for month 10 of COVID upending life as we know it and a holiday season that will look anything but normal.

“Like our frosting? You’ll LOVE our NEW limited edition Signature Frosting Pint! Available starting TODAY in our bakeries and with delivery!” the company says.

LIKE their frosting? I’d slather my entire body in it if I could and looks like that might be possible now that it can be had by the pint instead of having to scrape it off a Cinnabon bun.

“More so this year and especially during the holidays, cooking at home and enjoying meals together are central to how families are spending their time,” said Karyn Sarago, the company’s chief marketing officer. “Cinnabon fans know our signature frosting makes our classic cinnamon rolls and holiday favorite PecanBon cinnamon roll oh-so-craveable – and now fans can bring that same frosting home as the perfect accompaniment to holiday cooking, baking and holiday movie watching, to enhance the simple pleasures, smells, tastes and homemade love that make this time of year so special.”

I mean, yes. That’s all very nice and true, Karyn. But in 2020, I am living in sweatpants, working full time from my kitchen table while supervising my virtual schooling tweens and trying not to catch the plague or lose my mind. That means I’m not so much into recipes as I am into digging a spoon into a container of frosting and eating it while standing in front of the fridge trying to figure out what to make for dinner that isn’t just a pile of frosting.

Cinnabon is sort of helping us out there by partnering with Freeform and their annual 25 Days of Christmas movie lineup. The Freeform 25 Days of Christmas QR code is available on all pint lids or by visiting Cinnabon.com/frosting, where you can find recipes including:

Frosting-Topped Sweet Potato: A new way to enjoy a classic holiday side dish

Frosting-Swirled Brownies: A sweet twist on a favorite baked treat

Frosting Herb Garlic Cheese Ball: The perfect appetizer for your holiday gatherings

Frosting Snowballs: Cake balls that can be enjoyed individually or stacked together to make little snowmen!

If it can be made using frosting, it sounds worth our while. But again, if you just want to spoon it into your mouth while binge-watching The Crown, that’s cool too.