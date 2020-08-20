Cinnamon Toast Crunch Has A Seasoning Blend And We Need It

CTCSquares/Twitter

Cinnamon Toast Crunch is blessing us with Cinnadust seasoning blend

If you’re looking for a new seasoning blend and have a sweet tooth, the makers of Cinnamon Toast Crunch have you covered. They are releasing a new Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust that allows you to sprinkle as much of the magic flavoring as you desire on whatever food speaks to you. Yes. Please.

B&G Foods just announced it will be releasing the Cinnadust in early September 2021 nationwide and September 1 of this year for Sam’s Club members and people are understandably freaking out, because who doesn’t want that sweet, sweet coating on anything and everything we eat? Muffins — check. Popcorn — of course. A topping for bacon, fall-picked apples, sweet potatoes, oatmeal, homemade churros, our morning coffee, cardboard — no one’s judging.

The seasoning you never knew you needed. ✨ #Cinnadust coming soon, exclusively to @samsclub. pic.twitter.com/1obgGnNkwF — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) August 19, 2020

The mixture has vanilla, caramel, and graham flavors to “capture the unmistakable taste of a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal,” the company said in a statement. If you’ve ever drank the leftover milk after you’ve had a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, you know how delicious it can be. And if you’re a salty/sweet person, lest you not forget about the Cheez Ball powder released last year giving us the option of sprinkling deliciousness to our heart’s content.

If you must have additional Cinnamon Toast Crunch the brand also comes as coffee creamer, in cereal bar form, and ice cream, and its website also offers recipe ideas (can you say Cinnamon Toast Crunch Waffle Cone Mix) that include the cereal so you can get creative with your kids (or yourself) for the next movie night or Netflix binge. Since we’ve been snacking on the couch for months now, I think I speak for everyone when I say it’s time to mix it up a bit.

Cinnadust will be my drug of choice. pic.twitter.com/qydkth4Tnu — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) August 20, 2020

The product will be sold exclusively at Sam’s Club beginning September 1 the company said in a tweet, captioning the announcement, “the seasoning you never knew you needed.” For those of us who don’t have a membership, it seems like the opportune time to stalk someone in the parking lot (with a mask on, of course) and beg them to buy you several containers. (A small tip for the trouble seems reasonable here.)

If you’re more of a patient person, Cinnadust will hit more stores and online retailers in early 2021. The 13.75-ounce bottle will retail for $5.48 which will last you at least a couple of days (or under three minutes if you have children).

I take it all the world's problems can be solved with just a sprinkling of #Cinnadust? pic.twitter.com/nMXk8DbQTA — Tom Remes (@tremes15) August 20, 2020

We deserve this kind of happiness in our lives — especially since many of us will be distance learning again this fall and wine for breakfast is still frowned upon by many.