Clean Eating is Bullsh*t

We’ve all heard the term “clean eating,” and how it’s supposed to make us thinner, healthier, and more energetic. According to Healthline, it focuses on eating foods that are processed as little as possible, in as close to their natural form as possible. You also prepare more of your meals at home, to ensure that “little as possible” processing. This explanation is followed by a bucolic photo of a woman in a farmhouse kitchen, chopping yummy berries into perfect slices.
View this post on Instagram
I’m always going to advocate for eating foods that nourish you inside and out, and for limiting foods that don’t. BUT… I need to talk about something that makes me cringe a little every time I see it 🤔⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🧼 The term is ‘clean eating’. You will find this term everywhere, including social media feeds, news articles, online blogs and even in general conversation. The #cleaneating hashtag alone has over 44.7 million posts! I need to talk about two major problems with describing food and diets in this way.⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ☝️Problem number one there is NO widely accepted universal definition of ‘clean’ eating.⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Advocates of this way of eating are most commonly wellness bloggers and influencers who are not well versed in nutrition science, and who refer to ‘clean eating’ as the path to optimal health 🧐⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The ‘clean eating’ term is often accompanied by other claims such as ‘gluten free’, ‘dairy free’, ‘refined sugar free’ and/or ‘oil free’… but this is generally flexible and inconsistent based on the personal dietary preferences of the person using the term* 🤷♀️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✌️Problem number two These ‘clean’ diets and recipes are often associated with being ‘guilt-free’. This is concerning because it implies that your food has moral value and is either ‘clean’ (good) or ‘not clean’ (bad). This *definitely* does not encourage a healthy relationship with food and can promote disordered/restrictive eating and an obsession with one’s diet.⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The Bottom Line Unless you’re comparing food that is covered in dirt to food that is not, there’s no need to label it. We need to appreciate food for what it is, without ascribing moral value. Eat lots of foods that nourish you, and limit foods that don’t. And find what works for you, not what works for someone else!⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🙋🏻♀️ This is my opinion on this topic, but I want to encourage open discussion. How do you feel about it? . . ➡Remember to like & save for later . 💖Follow @nourishing for more! . . . Credit: @thehealthylabel #cleaneatingideas #cleaneatingdiet #cleaneatingforlife #cleaneatingtips #cleaneatinghabits #eatcleandiet #eatcleantrai
I’m calling bullshit. “Clean eating” is actually a classist social media trend that feeds into the worst of diet subculture. Cooking Light says that in order to eat clean, your foods need to be as fresh as possible (with, they say in all seriousness, the possible exception of frozen green beans). Eliminate processed foods, or anything that comes “in a box, bag, can, or package.” You need to up your intake of whole grains like “brown rice, millet, amaranth, and quinoa” (WTF is amaranth?!). You can also have “clean sugar” like “honey, maple syrup, and dehydrated sugar cane juice.” Oh, and eat 5-6 meals a day.
I was a gestational diabetic. While whole grains may process a little slower than processed ones, they still count as carbs. And that honey? It has the same kind of sugar, processed the same way, as the granulated white stuff sitting on your table. I know because I had to inject insulin for it.
Problem number one: all your food needs to be fresh. But what if you live in a food desert, and your only access to a grocery store comes in the form of a corner store or a Dollar General? They don’t sell produce or lean meat, and when they do, it tends to be astronomically expensive. Clean eating comes with an automatic presumption of access. You can click on Instagram and see the pretty pictures, can’t you? Well, then, why can’t you get your ass down to the farmer’s market and buy yourself some veggies?
Maybe you don’t own a car.
Maybe it’s too far to walk.
Maybe your spouse has the car.
Maybe you don’t have the money.
Because you know what’s hella cheaper than fresh food? Processed stuff.
Want to stretch your food dollar? Don’t stuff your cart with perishable fruits and veggies. Double-down on the canned stuff, the boxed stuff, the two-for-one specials on tuna and Rice-a-Roni. You can feed kids on Kraft Macaroni and Cheese and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches a hell of a lot cheaper than you can feed them on quinoa salad with chopped strawberries (good luck finding those at an affordable price point). Cleaning eating assumes you’re shopping at Whole Foods with a platinum card, not at Piggly-Wiggly with your food stamps.
Clean eating also presumes you have the access to cooking space, utensils, and know-how. This sounds stupid. Of course everyone has access to this stuff, right? But remember that time you were making cookies and realized you didn’t have a cookie sheet when you first got married? You just went out and bought one, right? Imagine you didn’t have the money. Or think about the first time you made soup. You needed one of those giant-ass pots. Guess what? A lot of Americans don’t own giant-ass pots. And if they do, they don’t have a skimmer, a meat thermometer, a Kitchen-Aid, a stick blender, or any of those other items clean eating recipes seem to take for granted.
My mother owned one colander. One. It was yellow and plastic. We didn’t have the storehouse of Tupperware or glassware in which to store prepared breakfast meals and salads. And we weren’t even poor.
Imagine that you have the cash to drop on this food. You can buy the quinoa. You can buy the amaranth. You even know how to cook it, because you either googled the hell out of it or possess some ancestral knowledge passed down from your crunchy forebears. Clean eating also presumes you have time, in the midst of children’s lost shoes and homework and soccer games and laundry, to stop. To stare at your quinoa. To properly soak your beans. To chop your strawberries. To zen out to your meals, basically, while the rest of us are instant-potting cheesy chicken, or running out to McDonald’s again, or yelling that it’s nacho/taco night because we have to get food in these small people and we have to do it now or else the world will end.
Time is a luxury that the poor, the exhausted, and the parent cannot afford.
You want to lose weight? Ask yourself why. Don’t presume you’d be healthier if you did so: think of your body in terms of what it can do, not how it looks, and if you can climb a mountain, then why are you worried about a few pounds?
Then refuse to be shamed into viewing certain foods as “dirty” or “clean” or “good” or “bad.” There is no good food or bad food, no clean food or dirty food. There is enough food and not enough food and too much food (i.e., my tummy feels full). Clean eating is one more fat-shaming, classist Insta-trend.
Don’t fall for it.