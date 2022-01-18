Spotify Is Launching A CoComelon Story Time Podcast

child on tablet

CoComelon is continuing to take over the world (or, at least, your toddler’s world) with a new Story Time podcast on Spotify

If you have a toddler (or even know a toddler), you know CoComelon. The show that started on YouTube and expanded to Netflix follows little JJ and his family and their day-to-day adventures, which include eating their vegetables and going to school. And since it’s become the most popular show on the planet for kiddos of a certain age, it comes as no surprise that CoComelon is expanding its influence even further, this time with a podcast on Spotify.

CoComelon Story Time will launch on the platform on Jan 24, and will feature JJ and Cody in an interactive show for preschoolers with “playful and educational” stories, according to a press release. The trailer for the show contains teasers from some of the stories, which include favorites like “Humpty Dumpty,” “Jack and the Beanstalk,” and “Three Little Pigs.” The stories will be available in English, Spanish, German, and Brazilian Portuguese.

“We’re thrilled to announce CoComelon’s first spoken word format with Spotify, the premier partner in audio,” CoComelon’s creators said in a press release. “CoComelon’s goal has always been to inspire positivity and nurture a growth mindset for kids around the world, and this helps create a fun and new way to entertain and support our global audience. We look forward to creating more content beyond the screen that speaks to children and parents as they learn and grow together.”

CoComelon Story Time will be available within the main Spotify app for parents who want to set up listening for their kids. But for those who have a Spotify Premium Family plan, it will also be available on the Spotify Kids app.