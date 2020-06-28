Coronavirus Cases Top 10 Million Globally With Deaths Near 500,000

Brett Carlsen/Getty

And 25 percent of those COVID-19 cases are in the U.S.

Coronavirus cases topped 10 million globally this weekend as the death rate reaches just shy of half a million people. A quarter of those cases are in the U.S. The U.S. currently has one of the highest infection rates in the world.

The U.S. is experiencing multiple consecutive days of record increases in cases after dozens of states reopened — lifting lockdowns and allowing bars, restaurants, parks, beaches, and other public gathering places to reopen. As of today, 499,342 people have died worldwide from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University’s latest figures, and 127,000 of those are in the U.S. We also broke another record on Friday, reporting the highest number of new cases in a single day, with at least 40,173 new infections.

US coronavirus cases rise to highest level in two months https://t.co/sjxUTM4e0a pic.twitter.com/AznH7gdemz — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 24, 2020

“There are more cases. There are more hospitalizations in some of those places and soon you’ll be seeing more deaths,” White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview with CNBC’s Meg Tirrell on Friday. “Even though the deaths are coming down as a country, that doesn’t mean that you’re not going to start seeing them coming up now,” he added.

Coronavirus cases are now rising in 36 states, including Florida, which some experts say could be the next epicenter for infections. Miami issued an emergency order late last week requiring people wear masks in public spaces. If not, they could face a fine up to $500, the Miami Herald reports. A recent study found that the use of masks is currently the most effective way to reduce person-to-person spread of coronavirus.

As of June 23: More than 2.3 million #COVID19 cases have been reported in the U.S., with 40 states and jurisdictions reporting more than 10,000 cases. See how many cases have been reported in your state or county here: https://t.co/wiuFBKR3Uh pic.twitter.com/UbfeLUso6m — CDC (@CDCgov) June 24, 2020

As of this morning, only two U.S. states are reporting a decline in new coronavirus cases compared to the previous week: Connecticut and Rhode Island.

What’s more, nearly half of the new COVID-19 cases detected in recent weeks have been in adults under 35, Vice President Mike Pence said today during a press conference held by the White House coronavirus task force — the first in almost two months. Pence said this was good news because cases in young adults have resulted in fewer deaths than those in older populations, and he urged the group to remain vigilant in ensuring they aren’t passing this to others. “Younger Americans have a particular responsibility to make sure that they’re not carrying the coronavirus into settings where they would expose the most vulnerable,” he said.

THREAD: This is a hard moment – but it’s a brief moment in our long history. It’s six months until we get to a technology to end the Covid epidemic through vaccines or medicines. We need to act collectively to reduce our overall threat during this time of risk and uncertainty. — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) June 28, 2020

“Just because young people tend to fare better doesn’t mean that they always do,” Dr. Jen Caudle told CNN. “It’s really important that we wear our masks, that we social distance. Especially in places where COVID is increasing, it’s honestly best to stay home.”

Racial disparities also continue in those infected with coronavirus. Almost one in three Black Americans know someone who has died from the novel virus, compared to just 9 percent of white Americans, the Washington Post reported. Seventeen percent of Hispanic Americans said they know someone who has died from COVID-19.

Information about COVID-19 is rapidly changing, and Scary Mommy is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. With news being updated so frequently, some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For this reason, we are encouraging readers to use online resources from local public health departments, the Centers for Disease Control, and the World Health Organization to remain as informed as possible.