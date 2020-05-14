Let’s Workout Like The World Is A Dumpster Fire

There is no shortage of exercise videos out there but right now is not the time to add yet another stressor to our to-do lists. So, if you are looking to move your body a little to blow off some steam, work up a sweat or simply remove the toe polish you have been meaning to do forever, Home Girl Fit is for you. We are home, we are girls and if we can find a few minutes to move, stretch or breathe deeply, the world might not look like such a dumpster fire. Until we turn on the news, but let’s not go there. Subscribe to Scary Mommy on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3bBD9VI

WATCH: Exercise At Home: Pandemic Edition

The point is, moms are doing double and triple duty right now on everything from cooking ALL THE FOOD, to teaching fractions to working from home to trying to ward off a deadly virus. Let’s think about ourselves for a few minutes a day whether it be to have a laugh or to flex our muscles in whatever way makes us feel good. It’s like sex – it’s not the size of the ship that counts, it’s the motion of the ocean.

Now about those face masks. Enter the latest fashion accessory that harbors germs, saliva and Lord knows what else. Did you know that you are supposed to treat a face mask like underwear? Yep, no recycling those Karen. You don’t want to re-wear yesterday’s thong – same goes for your mask. And absolutely no going commando allowed. So have fun, grab a mask or plank over a bucket of LEGO and try out some moves that will lighten your mood and get your heart pumping. The mothership can’t go down. The whole world is literally counting on us. Ugh.