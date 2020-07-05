Woman Throws Tantrum & Refuses To Leave Costco After Being Told To Wear A Mask

@OnlyInLVNV/Twitter

A woman threw a tantrum at a Costco after employees asked her to wear a mask

What is it with the “constitutional rights” crowds that make them conveniently forget that constitutional rights don’t let them do whatever they want inside a private institution? Today in “Karens Strike Again,” a woman threw a toddler-level tantrum at a Costco because — shocker — she didn’t want to wear a mask.

Today’s anti-masker comes in a long line of anti-mask Karens, like the unhinged Los Angeles Trader Joe’s Karen or the Staten Island Karen, who was bullied out of grocery store by her fellow shoppers for not wearing a mask, but this latest Karen didn’t even claim to have a health issue that kept her from wearing a mask, she relied on the old “I’m an American” argument.

“New ‘Costco Karen’ sighting — throws 3-yr-old type tantrum — sits on the floor and won’t leave because ‘this is America.’ –tries to lie about medical condition then changes her mind,” the Twitter user @OnlyInLVNV shared on Thursday, July 2, 2020, leading us to believe this occurred at a Costco in Las Vegas, Nevada.

New ‘Costco Karen’ Sighting —throws 3-yr-old type tantrum— sits on the floor and won’t leave because “this is America..” —tries to lie about medical condition then changes her mind 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GLDmPDnGar — ONLY iN LVNV ➐ (@OnlyInLVNV) July 2, 2020

There’s a statewide mask ordinance in Nevada, meaning citizens must wear masks whenever they are indoors in a public place, which is basically all buildings except private residences. “No shirt. No shoes. No mask. No service,” Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak stated in June when he announced the order.

Clearly, this Costco Karen didn’t get the memo. When a Costco employee — very politely — asked her to put a mask on while she was inside the store, the woman refused, claiming the mask rule was “your problem,” whatever that means? The woman admitted that she doesn’t have a medical condition, but claimed that her reason for refusing the mask is because “I am a U.S. citizen. I have constitutional rights,” to which the employee, again, politely reminded her that she’s in a privately-owned place of business where masks are required.

The employee asked the woman to step aside while she got her manager to handle it and the woman sat. down. on. the. floor. Finally, the manager arrived and was overly saccharine, approaching the woman with a jovial, “What can I do for you?” While we’re on the topic, can we get a moratorium on good customer service when it comes to entitled white people refusing to wear masks? It’s so hard to watch employees treat these Karens with so much respect.

The video cuts off when the manager arrives so it’s unclear how it “ends” but it probably ends like all the rest…the Karen goes on with her life, naively believing they have a constitutional right to ignore rules enforced by the government and private institutions. For the record, masks work. Don’t be like Costco Karen, put on the damn mask.