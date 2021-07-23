Courtney Stodden Says Chrissy Teigen Should Stop ‘Griping’ About ‘Cancel Club’

Win McNamee/ Emma McIntyre/Getty

Courtney Stodden claps back at Chrissy Teigen’s recent remarks about being part of “cancel club”

Courtney Stodden has claimed that they still haven’t received any communication from Chrissy Teigen over cyberbullying accusations despite her telling paparazzi that she’d “reached out” to apologize via text.

US reports Stodden said they would like Teigen to stop “griping” about her troubles instead focus on anti-bullying charity work.

“I have a message for her,” Stodden said. “And I think that continuing to gripe about ‘cancel club’ or whatever that is, I think step out, take your part and maybe do something with charities.”

Teigen has been at the center of controversy for months after tweets surfaced of her online remarks to Stodden online when they were 16 years old. According to Stodden, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, Teigen publicly harassed them on Twitter as well as privately encouraging the teen to die by suicide.

Courtney denied Chrissy's claims that she'd reached out via text to apologize after the cyberbullying backlash, and said Chrissy should "stop griping about being canceled." https://t.co/aOioqKEQ8T — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) July 23, 2021

“She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap,'” Stodden said, “but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.'”

Teigen was found to have deleted several tweets in her tweet history where she expressed a wish for the teen’s death, shortly after Stodden’s interview was published.

After facing backlash for resurfaced tweets targeting Courtney Stodden, Chrissy Teigen penned an open letter asking fans for patience: "In reality, I was insecure, immature and in a world where I thought I needed to impress strangers to be accepted." https://t.co/w45Xm81X0H pic.twitter.com/w4MNqZ7Ifw — E! News (@enews) June 14, 2021

Teigen, who took a hiatus from social media following the uproar, claimed to have apologized to Stodden directly, although Stodden says didn’t happen. After Teigen’s initial apology, US reported that Stodden reminded the supermodel to “just be nice” in a clip uploaded to social media.

As time passed, Teigen said she was “ashamed and mortified” about what she did, but has since remarked about being “canceled” numerous times.

Even Perez Hilton weighed in on the matter.

Chrissy Teigen claims she HAS reached out to Courtney Stodden — and gotten messages herself from other canceled celebs! https://t.co/XsWg0wYhkN — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) July 21, 2021

“Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot,” Teigen wrote in an Instagram post last week. “Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks.”

“Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race,” the post reads. “But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer. I feel lost and need to find my place again, I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I’m not used to any other way!!”

Some fans aren’t buying Teigen’s statement.

As humans, the only question we needed to ask @CourtneyStodden was if she needed our help. Playing into the hate, ridicule and shameful negative, media game @chrissyteigen, she was 16. You are just a bully, who got caught. #FreeBritney — Melissa (@positveEarth) July 21, 2021

Stodden reiterates their claim that they nor their team have received any communication from Teigen.