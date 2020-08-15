CDC Says COVID-19 Survivors Have Immunity For About Three Months

Luis Alvarez/Getty/iStock

New information out of the CDC says that immunity following coronavirus infection lasts approximately three months

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s been a struggle to get clear information about the novel coronavirus, and one of the biggest question marks is what a positive COVID-19 test means for one’s future immunity. If I get COVID am I immune forever, am I immune at all? A new update from the CDC states that people who have been infected with the virus and recovered are immune for up to three months after the fact.

People who've recovered from #Covid-19 "do not need to quarantine or get tested again for up to 3 months as long as they do not develop symptoms again," updated CDC guidance says. — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) August 14, 2020

The new update was quietly dropped in a CDC page on how and when to quarantine and stated that a person who does not have the coronavirus will have to quarantine for 14 days if they come in close contact with someone who is positive for the virus, however, a healthy person does not need to quarantine themselves if they come in contact with another person who “had COVID-19 within the past 3 months.”

“People who have tested positive for COVID-19 do not need to quarantine or get tested again for up to 3 months as long as they do not develop symptoms again,” a statement on the CDC’s website reads. “People who develop symptoms again within 3 months of their first bout of COVID-19 may need to be tested again if there is no other cause identified for their symptoms.”

We’d love a little more guidance on “as long as they do not develop symptoms again” means, but like most things concerning this virus, we’re sure clarification will come with time.

New guidance from the CDC suggests immunity following infection lasts approximately three months. This is based on studies in patients who had antibodies after developing Covid-19. https://t.co/iuLybBDwzY — Aaron Paul Kithcart (@APKithcartMDPhD) August 14, 2020

The CDC reportedly arrived at this fact after a study published in June stated that antibodies “start to decrease within 2–3 months after infection.” This new three-month window of protection brings up a whole host of new questions, but this knowledge is coming at a good time, especially as COVID-19 cases skyrocket across the country and many falsely assumed that surviving the virus was a free pass for lifetime immunity. Stay safe out there.

