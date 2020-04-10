12 Tweets That Will Give You Some Hope Right Now

Henry Ford News/Fakhr-e-Alam/Twitter

This is a global pandemic, and no social media platform says “global” more than Twitter. With all the bad news out there, it’s easy to get lost — but these wholesome and hopeful tweets can help remind us that there’s so much good out there too.

Despite the fear and uncertainty everyone is feeling, there are countless stories of strangers coming together to help each other out. In this tweet, a man tells his hospitalized wife about an angel of an Uber driver who went out of her way to make this couple’s difficult time a little more comfortable. And the driver hit up the wife’s favorite fast food place for her to boot.

My #CoVid-19 seedlings. They were leggy & dying. But I staked them up, until they could support themselves. pic.twitter.com/4PRmnjEUVg — Claire McCartney (@claireedel) April 5, 2020

Some of the most heartwarming coronavirus tweets show that staying at home has let people focus on the smaller things and to look at how their actions can make a difference. Claire McCartney’s nurturing of her seedlings is a good lesson for how we all can help encourage some growth in our lives.

Humor is one of the best ways to deal with stress, and that means the last month has given us tons of opportunities to laugh. Making everyone remember the sheer cringe of a middle school dance is a good way to make us chuckle, and it also reminds us that if we got through the horror of awkwardly shuffling around a gym with a sixth-grade boy half our height who reeked of breath spray and desperation, we can get through anything.

We may not be able to watch sports, but we can still cheer for our favorite athletes. Several NBA players who have recovered from the coronavirus are participating in a study to see if their newly-immune blood plasma can help develop treatments for the disease. Even if you’re secretly happy that the TV isn’t dominated by sports all day, you can get behind this development.

#ThankfulThursday

Thank you for the Music.

To every band,

every Artist, every songwriter,

Every Radio station playing it.

Music gets us through.

Thank you for the Music.

oh and please dont play the Abba Song pic.twitter.com/p66Gh9Agdk — ManeatGrass (@ManeatGrass) April 2, 2020

We’ve all been listening to more music recently — and can relate to coronavirus tweets about it. Nothing says bliss like slipping on some headphones and streaming whatever tunes you feel like; extra points for off-key singing and exposing tender young minds to questionable lyrics. Did my kids get to hear me karaoke Alanis Morrisette on repeat for a couple of hours yesterday? Yes. Yes they did.

We want to thank and celebrate the essential public service workers keeping our nation going, this #thankfulthursday 💫 So why not share stories of the incredible childcare, teachers, social workers and special educational needs teachers who are supporting families across the UK. pic.twitter.com/HlPAKZzkRE — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 2, 2020

The worldwide response to the coronavirus pandemic has brought out the best in some people, and reminded us about how some institutions can flex their influence to help get us through this. Even if your exposure to the UK’s royal family is limited to tabloid headlines and binge-watching The Crown, you have to agree that this is a nice call to put the emphasis back on the everyday heroes of this crisis, prompting folks to share their heartwarming stories about the people who get them through.

In an incredibly overwhelming gesture, our local @FDNY firehouse gathered outside our Emergency Room tonight to salute our #HealthcareHeroes. We are so deeply honored. Thank you. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/WRPUDgfXl2 — Mount Sinai Morningside (@MSMorningside) April 2, 2020

And speaking of everyday heroes, it doesn’t get better than this. Pretty much everyone can agree that the FDNY have seen their share of tragedy, and have been an inspirational example of duty and selflessness. Seeing them line up to applaud the doctors, nurses, orderlies, and other healthcare workers on the front lines at NYC’s Mount Sinai hospital is enough to make you grateful and more than a little choked up. It’s good to be reminded that we’ve got heroes saluting heroes for the job they do bravely at one of the epicenters of the pandemic.

SURPRISE! @lizzo treated our ER staff at #HenryFordHospital to lunch today and shared a message of thanks to our #HealthcareHeroes on the front lines. #Lizzo, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for making our day brighter with your generosity. 💙 pic.twitter.com/sM5H8DIImg — Henry Ford News (@HenryFordNews) March 31, 2020

Let’s face it: you love Lizzo. Your family loves Lizzo. The Grammys love Lizzo. You even like just saying her name: Lizzo! Do you know who Lizzo loves? Healthcare workers. Tweets like this remind us that while celebrities and artists are great, the healthcare workers on the front lines are the real MVPs — so it’s great to see Lizzo step up and give them the spotlight. And now we love Lizzo even more than we did before. Win-win!

Best part of quarantine…. Conversations we might not have had otherwise. Oh, and 3:30 pm happy hour, too. #family pic.twitter.com/VLP5uRRH9Z — Jacob O. Wobbrock (@wobbrockjo) April 5, 2020

Okay, let’s all get past how humbling the learning curve on Zoom was and still is. How do we join? How do we get mom and dad to unmute their microphone? Why are we hearing Aunt Mabel, but seeing her dog’s butt instead? Once that awkwardness passes, though, being able to talk to your family and see them again is exciting and vital in a way it may not have been for a long time. Seeing the faces of family, old friends, and the people you need in your life has become an island in a storm.

Say it with me: I’ll never complain about my kids’ teachers again. Getting thrown into the deep end of teaching at home has made us realize that a) our kids already know a lot, so go teachers, and b) every one of them is a saint for having dealt with our kids for so long. It has also made us realize how much our kids miss them, and vice versa. After this is over, I don’t think it will be possible to take for granted just how magical the school system can be, and how much of its value comes from the love that gets felt there.

this week in quarantine I taught my cat to give me her favorite toy when she wants to play #wholesome pic.twitter.com/oZvwYW7Kc9 — cheℓs♚ (@chelseamillerr_) April 4, 2020

Also adjusting to you being home so much? The sweet, furry weirdos you’ve adopted as your own. Cats, dogs, rabbits, ferrets, fish, your son’s reptile collection that you sort of hope he outgrows before he hits his twenties — you’re getting to know all of these critters better than you did before. Did the cat in the tweet really learn to give its toy to someone to get them to play, or is it just doing the cat thing where they knock things off of high places because they’re cats and therefore tiny beings of pure chaos? Does it matter? It kept you happy and focused on something other than the news for a little bit, and that’s the best thing that your pet could do.

One final thing that we can glean from Twitter is that this is a global pandemic, and that our need to feel love and search for the positive is global, too. Little gestures, tokens of kindness and support, and hopeful solidarity are things that nourish everyone regardless of language or country. We all feel isolated right now, but we’re really all in this together in ways we may not have felt for a while. Everyone needs to stay positive and share their love and hope right now, and social media can let us do that. Even one tweet can make someone’s day a little better.