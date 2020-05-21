Crayola’s Inclusive ‘Colors of the World’ Box Includes 24 New Skin Tone Shades

Crayola

Crayola’s new ‘Colors of the World’ box reflects a diverse range of skin tones

After months of research, Crayola has announced their upcoming Colors of the World crayons, a new set of 24 crayons meant to represent a variety of global skintones to reflect the diversity of the world we live in. The brand teamed up with a former MAC chemist to create the collection, with hopes that the new representative color ways will help “cultivate a more inclusive world for children of all ages, races, cultures and ethnicities.”

Together, the 24 new crayon shades combine to create up to 40 different and beautiful skin tones as seen below and the side of each crayon box list those colors, which are reminiscent of the kind of realistic labeling seen in the cosmetic world.

“With the world growing more diverse than ever before, Crayola hopes our new Colors of the World crayons will increase representation and foster a greater sense of belonging and acceptance,” Crayola CEO Rich Wuerthele said in a press release. “We want the new Colors of the World crayons to advance inclusion within creativity and impact how kids express themselves.”

Former Chief Chemist of MAC cosmetics and current Cofounder and CEO of MOB Beauty, Victor Casale — who spent the last eight months getting the color formulas just right — said in a statement that he knows exactly what it feels like to not be represented in something that is seemingly so universal, like a crayon.

“I know what it’s like to be with a person who has finally found their exact match. They feel included and recognized, and I am hoping every child who uses these crayons and finds their shade will have that feeling,” says Casale. “Growing up, I remember mixing the pink and dark brown crayons to try and make my shade, so I was thrilled when Crayola asked for my help to create the Colors of the World crayons.”

To get your hands on these new colors, the brand is selling them as a 24 and a 32-pack. The 24 pack includes all the new skin tone shades, which you can sign up for on the Crayola website. As for the 32-pack, which also includes colors for hair and eyes, those are available for pre-order at Walmart.com now.