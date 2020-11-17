Dan Levy Is People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive In Quarantine’ And That Feels Right

Rich Fury/VF20/Getty

Dan Levy made it onto People magazine’s annual list of the year’s sexiest men

Every year People magazine doles out awards for the year’s “sexiest” men, culminating in the top honor of The Sexiest Man Alive. While we wait for the unveiling of the big award and find out who is, in fact, the sexiest man of 2020 (it’s probably going to be like, Dr. Anthony Fauci or like, “frontline workers”), the mag did reveal one of the men who made it onto the list and it’s Schitt’s Creek star and creator Dan Levy, who won the very specific category of “Sexiest Man Alive In Quarantine.”

I love my boy Dan, but I cannot stop laughing at being named the sexiest man at just, staying inside. When he found out about the honor, Levy joked that “this form of sexy is a niche market.”

His “sexy” photoshoot consisted of Dan walking his dogs, trying to bake bread, and drinking, aka, all the things we did during quarantine.

“I was trying different pasta sauces, I was making breads, I was baking cookies. I did the Levain bakery chocolate chip cookies that I found the recipe online, and they weren’t quite as good,” Levy told the mag. “I did a banana bread recipe that a friend swore by, and then I made it, and it wasn’t quite as good. And then, I did a sourdough bread that turned out like a really heavy, dense brick.”

“None of these inspiring exercises in the kitchen worked out for me,” Levy joked. “All it did for me was remind myself that I should be saving my money and putting it towards ordering food so that someone can do it for me.”

Other pandemic activities that Levy attempted included buying a Peloton and then immediately ditching it because the best part of quarantine was when we all committed to at-home workouts and then abandoned it like, a week later.

“I went down the path with the Peloton bike,” Levy said. “I have since left my house, so that bike is just sitting there empty. And I have not done an ounce of physical activity since.”

So cute of Dan to attempt to bake bread and exercise during quarantine, when all I (and literally everyone else on Earth) did during quarantine was watch his show Schitt’s Creek every damn night. Even though Dan is the sexy bespectacled man of our year, the real Sexiest Man Alive will be revealed tonight, Tuesday at 11:30 pm EST on Jimmy Kimmel Live!