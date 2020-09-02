Carole Baskin Just Joined The Cast Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Good Morning America/Twitter

The cast of the new season of Dancing With the Stars is so stacked, Carole Baskin might not be the most exciting person on it

Remember back when the coronavirus pandemic was just starting to ramp up, and production had to be halted on a ton of our favorite shows? It feels simultaneously like it was just yesterday, and like it was 99 years ago. But finally, production on new TV is starting to resume, and that includes Dancing With the Stars, which just dropped its lineup of celebs for the upcoming season. And in the quarantine crossover episode of our dreams, Tiger King‘s Carole Baskin will be one of the competitors for this year’s Mirror Ball trophy.

logged on. saw carole baskin is gonna be on dancing with the stars. logged off. — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) September 2, 2020

Baskin had an astronomical rise to fame in the early days of quarantine, when Tiger King dropped on Netflix and the entire country was consumed with one question: Did Carole kill her husband?

Carole Baskin killed her husband & took everything from Joe Exotic and still got cast on Dancing With the Stars??? pic.twitter.com/jI8aCNUrIh — alex (@AlexUlrichh) September 2, 2020

Whichever side of that debate you fall on, you have to admit you’re ready to see Baskin slay that dance floor. The reactions to this casting decision have been rolling in all morning and it’s safe to say that people are here for this.

Carole Baskin after she loses Dancing With the Stars pic.twitter.com/TO1lcE2C8s — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 2, 2020

Carole will own the ABC Network by the time it's over. pic.twitter.com/zSilx5tHQQ — Lucy in the house with almonds 👩‍💻 (@marketingwitch) September 2, 2020

What’s crazy is that Carole Baskin isn’t even the most exciting name on the cast list. This is by far the most stacked cast Dancing With the Stars has ever had, and we’re ready for Monday nights to get here already. Also hitting the dance floor will be: rapper Nelly, One Day at a Time star Justina Machado, Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, Cheer star and head cheerleading coach Monica Aldama, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis, Disney Channel star Skai Jackson, Catfish host Nev Schulman, NBA player Charles Oakley, actress Anne Heche, The Real host Jeannie Mai, and Selling Sunset realtor/Justin Hartley’s ex-wife Chrishell Stause.

OH MY GOD HOW DID I ONLY JUST FIND OUT THAT CRISHELL FROM SELLING SUNSET IS ON DANCING WITH THE STARS IM SHOOK pic.twitter.com/MJ9hhy8grj — max ミ☆ (@stopthevi0lence) September 2, 2020

Seriously, did Netflix’s reality TV division just sign some agreement with ABC to funnel its stars straight onto the dance floor? We’ve got reps from Tiger King, Cheer, and Selling Sunset. Obviously we’re here to watch Baskin cut a rug — undoubtedly in a lot of elaborate cat costumes — but this entire cast will be worth tuning in to see. We just can’t wait to find out which pro dancers these celebs will be paired with — that won’t be revealed until the premiere episode.

The new season of Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 14 on ABC.