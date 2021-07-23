We Had A Scary Experience At The Playground Because Of My Son’s Scarf

“It is the child in man that is the source of his uniqueness and creativeness, and the playground is the optimal milieu for the unfolding of his talents and capacities.”— Eric Hoffer

It was the beginning of the 21st century, and we were living in central Paris as American expats.

It was a beautiful sunny winter afternoon. I strapped my four-year-old son into his stroller and wheeled him into the elevator down to the ground floor of our modern apartment building in the 16th arrondissement.

We stepped out into the brisk cool air and strolled along the cobblestone streets lined with outdoor cafes, boulangeries, and patisseries directly below us.

Our destination was a charming little park with a playground about ten minutes away. Paris has a plethora of small parks in every neighborhood, so you never get the feeling of being trapped in an urban jungle.

My son was all bundled up in a parka jacket and a beanie. Additionally, he was wearing a wool scarf around his neck. France tends to have moderately mild winters, so we did not need to wear anything heavier.