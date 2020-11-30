Hundreds Of Dead Mink Rise From Mass Graves In Denmark

MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty

Hundreds of mink are rising out of their graves in Denmark after being slaughtered due to COVID concerns

We learned earlier this month of the sad story of millions of mink in Denmark that had to be slaughtered after it was discovered that the animals could become infected with a mutated strain of COVID-19 that could potentially interfere with a successful human vaccine. Now, hundreds of those dead mink, who were buried in mass graves, have begun rising from their graves. Is 2020 over yet?

It seemed unbelievable enough when the European country announced earlier this month that they were being forced to “cull” millions of the little critters due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the breed. According to Danish state broadcaster TV2, per Reuters, the animals were gassed to their death. Only it seems that the gas caused their carcasses to swell and resurface, rising out of the their mass graves like a real-life horror movie. In fact, Danish media has dubbed them “zombie mink.”

Dead mink resurface from mass grave in Denmark https://t.co/zk9WM80m8c pic.twitter.com/1hXC8IJYRv — Reuters (@Reuters) November 27, 2020

The back story behind the mink massacre was unbelievable in and of itself. Health experts declared that humans were infecting the mink with the virus that causes COVID-19, who were then infecting humans with a mutated strand. The mutated strand was feared to be resistant to the upcoming coronavirus vaccine, which could obviously have some major public health repercussions were the mutated virus to go global.

So, the 17 million animals were gassed in mass batches and then buried in trenches in a military zone in western Denmark. Animal rights activists were clearly devastated by the situation, especially after a traumatizing video of a botched killing went viral, featuring footage of a mink still alive in a box full of its slaughtered peers. Aside from the upsetting reality of the mink being killed off, the fur industry directly supports 5,500 jobs in Denmark and the economic impact of the mass slaughter will be felt.

Now government officials are trying to figure out what to do with the animals’ bodies. Rasmus Prehn, who recently became Denmark’s minister for agriculture after the previous minister was forced to step down over the entire mink tragedy, offered a solution on Friday that the bodies should be exhumed and burned. However, according to TV2 they have opted to go in a different direction and have each of the 17 million mink were disinfected and then reburied.