‘Dead To Me’ Season 2 Drops On Netflix Next Month

Dead to Me Season 2 premieres May 8 on Netflix. Here’s everything we know about the new season, plus a quick Season 1 recap

Dead to Me is returning for a second season, because Netflix just knew we needed some good news. And if you haven’t seen the first season, you’ve got until May 8 to catch up (considering most of us are stuck at home trying to escape excessive contact with family members, this shouldn’t be a problem). Dead to Me, which follows a recently widowed woman named Jen (Christina Applegate) and her strange but therapeutic friendship with Judy (Linda Cardellini), is the perfect, binge-able show to take your mind off of things.

If you *have* watched Season 1, but need a refresher since last year’s season finale, here’s where we left off (spoiler alert!). Jen, who’s been obsessively trying to hunt down the person who killed her husband in a hit-and-run, meets Judy at a support group. The two form an unlikely friendship that’s tethered by some light debauchery, vigilantism, and some dark secrets. After Judy moves into Jen’s guest house and the two grow inseparable, Jen discovers Judy’s got some demons she’s been grappling with, and soon enough learns her new best friend is actually the one who hit her husband. But it’s also not so simple, since Judy’s ex- fiancé Steve (James Marsden) is also involved, and Steve is a bad, bad guy.

In fact, even though Judy did accidentally hit Jen’s husband, Steve was in the car and he manipulated her into fleeing the scene even though she wanted to call for help and potentially save him. After law enforcement suspects Judy’s the one behind the hit-and-run, Steve completely throws her under the bus (er, car?) and basically tells her that she’s the only one going down for this. Dead to Me ends with a cliffhanger when Jen shoots Steve in her backyard. Nothing like a dead guy in a pool slowly turning crimson to reel us back in for more, right?

Check out the Season 2 teaser below.

So, what can we expect from Dead to Me Season 2? Netflix shared, “Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana-Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other — no matter the cost.”

And if you want to get even more pumped for the return of Jen and Judy, take a peek at the official Season 2 poster.

We're in deep. Dead to Me returns May 8 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/V2xadjmEjO — Dead To Me (@deadtome) April 10, 2020

May 2020 is looking up already.