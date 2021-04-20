People Are Super Confused About Demi Lovato’s Anti-Frozen Yogurt Rant

Rich Fury/Getty

Demi Lovato and her followers have been attacking a frozen yogurt store in L.A., and if you’re confused, you’re not the only one. Here’s what’s happening

Demi Lovato has long been open about her struggles with an eating disorder. She even recently opened up about how negative media coverage of her weight has fed her addiction cycle. But over the weekend, the singer took aim at an L.A. frozen yogurt shop that she said was perpetuating diet culture and triggering for people with eating disorders, and the entire exchange has the internet a little bit confused.

On her Instagram story, Lovato called out The Bigg Chill, saying she struggled with walking past “sugar free cookies” and “diet foods” on her way to the counter. “Do better please. #DietCultureVultures,” she wrote.

In another slide, she said she wanted to continue calling out “harmful messaging from brands or companies that perpetuate a society that not only enables but praises disordered eating.”

On their own Instagram story, The Bigg Chill responded. They shared a slide that showed how Lovato called them out, and added, “We carry items for Diabetics, Celiac disease, Vegan and of course have many indulgent items as well.” They also private messaged the singer to further explain. She shared screenshots of their DM exchange on her stories, showing how she wrote back that their service was also “rude and triggering” and saying, “Don’t make excuses, just do better.”

Lovato also shared a photo that she said came from The Bigg Chill’s Instagram (which is now deleted) that shows some treats under a sign that reads “Eat me guilt free.” She wrote alongside the pic, “This screams diet culture, and I won’t be gaslit by the media or anyone else that says otherwise.”

People online have been pretty split over the whole controversy. There are plenty of people who are pointing out the health reasons why they can’t have sugar or gluten and saying they appreciate shops that offer treats they can eat that are clearly labeled as such.

I am a diabetic. I need sugar-free options. Sorry it offends you, Demi.

Get over it. You aren't the center of the universe. — Perla (@PerlaPerlz1) April 19, 2021

As the daughter of two diabetics and someone who has blood sugar issues as well, I so appreciate this shop and the ability to be able to partake in treats. I wish more places offered these options. — sarah m cunningham (@sarahmary) April 19, 2021

Yes! I make most desserts for my diabetic mother because there are so few sugar free options. I wish more places would expand their offerings like this. — Brandi (@bittofbrandi) April 20, 2021

I like demi but this made ZERO sense honey people have all sorts of dietary restrictions & its nice for those people to be able to partake in little things like a snack with their fam & friends. Demi can pay a chef to make her shi*t at home so just stop please — Kati Lynn (@Kiki777B) April 19, 2021

But there are also people who are supporting Lovato, and say her issue is part of a bigger picture of how pervasive diet culture is in our society.

demi’s point was that diet culture is so pervasive that she can’t go to a froyo shop to enjoy a snack without being bombarded with damaging messaging about food. — Elana Rubin (@elanarubin) April 19, 2021

I think Demi is over reaching here but the yogurt shop's response that they have "indulgent" options as well cancels out their explanation for the sugar free and suggest that those who eat yogurt with sugar are somehow indulging themselves. — StefiBeats (@StefiBeats) April 19, 2021

Yesterday, Lovato posted an 8-minute video on Instagram where she addressed the entire controversy and sort of apologized.

“I’m sorry that I got the messaging wrong. I’m sorry that I may have disappointed some people,” she said. “I walked into a situation that didn’t sit right with me, my intuition said speak up about this, so I did.”

Will this be the end of Demi vs. The Bigg Chill? Only time will tell.