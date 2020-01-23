Demi Lovato Wrote Her Grammys Performance Song 4 Days Before Her Overdose

Paul Morigi/Getty

Demi Lovato’s Grammys performance will be a triumphant return after her 2018 overdose

Demi Lovato is back, baby.

The singer has been keeping a fairly low profile since her relapse and heroin overdose in summer of 2018, but at last year’s Teen Vogue Summit, she hinted that she has new music on the way. Now, it looks like she’s making good on that promise. Lovato has been selected to perform at the Grammys this Sunday (Jan. 26), and she’s reportedly going to use that stage to debut a brand new song.

What makes this news even more exciting are the reports that Lovato wrote this song just days before her overdose. She’s allowing us into what was undoubtedly a terrible time in her life, reflecting back on it extremely publicly now that she’s come back and gotten healthy and sober once again. It’s going to be a powerful performance — that goes without saying. Reports say that while she was recovering in the hospital after her overdose, Lovato said this song would be the first thing she’d sing when she returned to the stage. That appears to be happening now.

Singing at the Grammys seems to be a triumphant return for Lovato, who posted the announcement to her Instagram with the caption, “I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing.”

And her Grammys announcement comes at a time when things are just generally going really well for Lovato. The week after the Grammys, she’ll sing the National Anthem to kick off this year’s Super Bowl, something she’s been open about dreaming of doing her entire career. Her return to the stage is about as triumphant as one can be, and after everything she’s been through in the last few years, she certainly deserves that moment.

Now, we just hope that Lovato’s Grammys performance isn’t the only time we get to hear new music from the singer. At the Teen Vogue Summit, she told attendees that she has plenty of music ready to release, but wants to wait for the right moment.

“When the time is right, I will put it out there,” she said. “I am dying to release new music … but everything in due time.”