53 Dirty Dancing Quotes, Because ‘Nobody Puts Baby In A Corner!’

“Now I’ve had the time of my life… no, I’ve never felt this way before.” OK, be honest — with just that one line, you’re already replaying the entire final dance scene from the iconic 1987 movie Dirty Dancing starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey. Baby’s dress! Johnny and his crew dancing up the aisle! The lift! There are so many things to love about this cult classic, which explains why Dirty Dancing quotes (much like Baby and Johnny’s love story) will never go out of style.

Before we plunge into some of the film’s best lines — the way Baby plunged into the lake while practicing lifts with Johnny — let’s talk about a few interesting facts that unfolded behind the scenes. For example, did you know producers offered Swayze $6 million to reprise his role in a sequel to the original? Unfortunately, Swayne wasn’t a fan of sequels, so he turned it down. One thing Swayze was a fan of, though, was performing his own stunts. He actually injured his knee by falling off the log in the balance scene, to the point that he had to have fluid drained from it. Both facts simply solidify a point Swayze made during an interview with AFI when asked why he thought the film had such enduring likability. “It’s got so much heart, to me,” he told the outlet.

So, with that said, here are some of the most memorable (heart-filled) lines from the movie.

Best Dirty Dancing Quotes