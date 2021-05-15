Disney World No Longer Requires Guests To Wear Masks Outdoors

Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort/Getty

Masks are still mandatory for all staff and visitors ‘upon entering and throughout all attractions, theaters, and transportation’

When the CDC recently announced that fully vaccinated people are no longer under the obligation to wear a mask (indoors or outdoors), many struggled with the news. Concerns about maskless people misleading or falsifying their vaccination status popped up on social media.

As the public and private sector struggle to find their footing in this new normal, Walt Disney World in Orlando announced visitors will no longer be required to wear masks while outdoors. On Friday, the corporation announced that wearing face coverings in outdoor locations is now optional for all guests, vaccinated or not.

Some fully vaccinated people have taken to social media to say they’ll still wear masks — mainly because they worry about potentially spreading COVID-19 to those who have not yet received the shot(s). Wearing a mask might come with a new set of struggles, one Twitter user wrote.

“There will inevitably be mask shaming in the parks today. You know the kind of people that are going to be doing it,” the post read. “There is a reason masks are listed as “optional” outside…because a lot of people feel more comfortable. Be nice.”

There will inevitably be mask shaming in the parks today. You know the kind of people that are going to be doing it. There is a reason masks are listed as “optional” outside…because a lot of people feel more comfortable. Be nice. — Disney Hipsters (@DisneyHipsters) May 15, 2021

WDWMagic.com, a Disney enthusiast site, posted a photo of the park after the relaxation of the rule.

First look at Disney World theme parks with newly relaxed mask requirements https://t.co/unNPJYbE9h pic.twitter.com/Zi3KiH6dWz — WDWMAGIC.COM (@wdwmagic) May 15, 2021

Masks requirements remain in place for all staff and guests over the age of 2, which includes those who are vaccinated, “upon entering and throughout all attractions, theaters and transportation,” Disney said in a new update on its website.

Masks must be worn in all situations indoors unless visitors are eating or drinking. Guests may briefly withdraw their face covering while in the process of “actively eating, drinking,” the new guidelines state.

A Twitter user verified that the mask rule was indeed in place at the time they visited the park. “You can have no mask on while in line for Main Street Bakery, but you’ll have to put it on when you get inside,” the post reads.

You can have no mask on while in line for Main Street Bakery, but you’ll have to put it on when you get inside. pic.twitter.com/RQcnuVL1Am — AJ Wolfe (@DisneyFoodBlog) May 15, 2021

Earlier this month, Walt Disney World announced it will start to pull back several COVID-19 controls as the number of fully vaccinated Americans grows. In a previous update on the resort’s website, it was announced that the parks will be decreasing physical distancing precautions in “many areas” of the park and will begin phasing out temperature checks for guests.

After a year of masking, and still so many waiting to receive the vaccine, some fully vaxxed people don’t quite feel comfortable removing them in groups just yet.

I’m technically fully vaccinated as of today. It’s been 2 weeks since my second shot. I just don’t know how comfortable I feel with no mask right now. — Caroline 🌻🌞🌻 (@cvg_disney) May 13, 2021

“I’m technically fully vaccinated as of today. It’s been 2 weeks since my second shot,” on person tweeted. “I just don’t know how comfortable I feel with no mask right now.”

Disney stressed their new park rules were made with an eye on the new CDC public health recommendations.

“As guidance has continued to evolve, we—with the support of health and government officials—will be making more gradual adjustments,” the statement read.

Information about COVID-19 is rapidly changing, and Scary Mommy is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. With news being updated so frequently, some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For this reason, we are encouraging readers to use online resources from local public health departments, the Centers for Disease Control, and the World Health Organization to remain as informed as possible.