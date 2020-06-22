D.L. Hughley Tests Positive For COVID After Collapsing On Stage

Eyewitness News ABC7NY/Youtube

The comedian, who was rushed to the hospital on Friday night, claims he didn’t experience any of the typical COVID-19 symptoms

As the country continues to reopen after several months of taking serious precautions against COVID-19, the virus is still going strong in several states. One of the scariest things about COVID-19, and why it is spreading at such an alarming rate, is that many people are unintentionally spreading it to others. While some are asymptomatic, others simply don’t recognize their symptoms as being related to the incredibly infectious and potentially deadly virus. Over the weekend, comedian D.L. Hughley, revealed he was one of those people after discovering he was COVID positive following an onstage collapse during a stand-up comedy performance.

“Our friend D.L. Hughley had a medical emergency while performing on Friday and was hospitalized overnight. According to his publicist, he was suffering from exhaustion after working & traveling this week,” the club posted on Facebook. “Love ya, D.L. and we’ll look forward to seeing this King of Comedy back in Nashville soon!”

The 57-year-old posted a video on Twitter explaining his health crisis. During a performance on Friday night at Zanies nightclub, he lost consciousness and was hospitalized as a result for “extreme exhaustion and dehydration.” However, he then learned it was actually coronavirus.

And, despite not showing most of the usual symptoms — including fever, shortness of breath, or dry cough — he was sick with the virus. “I also tested positive for COVID-19, which blew me away. I was what they call asymptomatic. I didn’t have any symptoms, the classic symptoms,” he says. “I didn’t have flu-like systems. I didn’t have shortness of breath. I didn’t have difficulty breathing. I didn’t have a cough. I didn’t have a low-grade fever. I didn’t have loss of smell or taste.”

However, he was tired, and according to the CDC, fatigue is also a symptom of the virus. Unlike many of the other symptoms, it could also be confused for many other things, including lack of sleep.

“So, in addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for,” Hughley advises in the video, “if your ass pass out in the middle of a show, onstage, you probably need to get tested.”

Hughley, who was forced to cancel the remaining two nights of his four-night commitment at the comedy club, is currently quarantining in his Nashville hotel room, and plans on staying there the recommended 14 days.

“Thank you for your prayers and well wishes and a few more of them wouldn’t hurt,” he ended the video. “So, hopefully I won’t develop symptoms. Maybe this is as bad as it will get and I will pass out over and over again, or not.”

While it isn’t clear how many patrons were in the comedy club during the two nights that Hughley performed, they did issue a brief statement revealing that they would be temporarily closed until further notice in order to undergo a “comprehensive cleaning process.”

This is a good reminder to be incredibly aware of all the symptoms of coronavirus, and if you think there is even the slightest chance that you are infected, stay home. Also, you might want to rethink heading out for a night on the town — especially if it involves sitting in am indoor club full of people.