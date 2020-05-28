Dolly Parton Releases New Song To Help Us Get Through This Pandemic

John Lamparski/Getty

Grab your favorite hanky before listening to this song by Dolly Parton, the best human on earth

What do we need? Dolly Parton‘s gentle, loving guidance in the way of a new song. When do we need it? RIGHT DAMN NOW. Ms. Parton is here to hold us all to her proverbial bosom and soothe us with new music right when we need it most, because if anyone is able to create meaningful art right now it’s Dolly Freaking Parton.

The legendary musician and all-around superstar dropped a new song, called “When Life Is Good Again,” exclusively to EW, but a gift to us all. The lyrics are, of course, inspirational and a kind of call to all of us to be better people when we eventually emerge from this terrifying time.

Here’s just a small sampling of what Mama Dolly promises to do and wants us all to pledge to do, too.

When life is good again

I’ll be a better friend

A bigger person when

Life is good again

More thoughtful than I’ve been

I’ll be so different then

More in the moment when

Life is good again

I’ll open up my heart

And let the whole world in

I’ll try to make amends

When life is good again

We’ve been brought to our knees

We’ve been so ill at ease

There are no guarantees

But you know life goes on

This too shall pass away

Bring new and different days

We need to change our ways

And right our wrongs

Dolly Parton is one of the most generous souls on the planet, and always has been. But during this pandemic, it’s evident just how pure her heart is. Back in April, she announced a new ten-week series called “Goodnight with Dolly” where she will read aloud books from her Imagination Library program.

“This is something I have been wanting to do for quite a while, but the timing never felt quite right,” Parton said at the time. “I think it is pretty clear that now is the time to share a story and to share some love. It is an honor for me to share the incredible talent of these authors and illustrators. They make us smile, they make us laugh and they make us think.”

My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure. — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) April 1, 2020

On April 1, Parton shared that she donated $1 million of her own money to Vanderbilt University in support of coronavirus research. “My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure,” she tweeted. “I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations.”

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ll be dabbing at my eyes and listening to “When Life Is Good Again” on repeat because Dolly is the mother I never had.