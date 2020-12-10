Actual Angel Dolly Parton Saves Child Actress From Oncoming Car

Inside Edition/Youtube

And here you have it, further proof that Dolly Parton is 2020’s MVP

From releasing her first Christmas album in 30 years, launching an entire Christmas apparel line and Christmas baking collection, and releasing a new, wild Christmas movie, to partly funding research for a COVID-19 vaccine, Dolly Parton was the gift that kept on giving amid this hellish, unpredictable year. And now, thanks to an actress who starred alongside Parton in the aforementioned Netflix Christmas film, Christmas on the Square, we’re now hearing Parton casually saves lives in her downtime, too.

While on the set of Christmas on the Square, Parton saved child actress, Talia Hill, from getting hit by a car.

“I looked up, and it was Dolly Parton,” Talia, 9, told Inside Edition. “I was surprised; I was, like, [gasp].”

According to the outlet, Talia was on her way back to set after picking up a fresh cup of hot chocolate when she felt somebody — Parton — grab her and pull her back from a car headed in her direction.

“And she’s like, ‘Well, I am an angel, you know,’ Talia said. “‘Cause she plays an angel in the movie. And I was in shock. She hugged me and shook me and said, ‘I saved your life!’ And my mom’s going, ‘Yes, you did, Dolly Parton. Yes, you did!'”

Talia isn’t the only member of the Hill family in Parton’s latest Christmas flick. Her 16-year-old and 13-year-old brothers, Tristan and Tyson, also perform alongside the iconic musician in the film directed and choreographed by Hollywood legend Debbie Allen — or, as Grey’s Anatomy fans know her, Dr. Catherine Avery.

“When you think of Dolly Parton, you are just like, ‘It is Dolly Parton.’ But when you actually see her you are like, ‘Wow, it’s Dolly Parton.’ Being in her presence lifts you. She is so amazing,” Tristan told Inside Edition.

“When Dolly walked in she smelled like heaven,” Talia added with a giggle. “She greeted everyone even if you were a trashcan person. It was such a great feeling.”

In addition to Parton and the Hill kids, Christmas on the Square also stars Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams, Jeanine Mason, Josh Segarra, Mary Lane Haskell, Matthew Johnson, and Selah Kimbro Jones.

“A rich and nasty woman, Regina Fuller, returns to her small hometown after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer — right before Christmas,” the film’s synopsis starts. “However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love, and accepting the guidance of an actual angel, Regina starts to have a change of heart.”

The 98-minute film arrived on Netflix on Nov. 22, and it’s since garnered praise from many a Parton fan. And by praise, we mean reactions of “WTF did I actually just watch? I LOVED IT.”

Absolutely no one: Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square: pic.twitter.com/3DRVbGfere — The Most (@Most) November 30, 2020

I've never taken an hallucinogenic drug but last night I did watch Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square which I feel is pretty much the same thing. — Rosie Jones (@josierones) November 29, 2020

i’m less than five minutes into dolly parton’s christmas on the square and it’s the most horrific thing i’ve ever seen, i’m having the time of my life — meg (@_megwards) December 5, 2020

So, yeah, if you haven’t watched this film yet, do it. Now. Go. You won’t regret it.