Trump Threatens White House Protesters With ‘Vicious Dogs And Most Ominous Weapons’

Eric BARADAT / AFP

Donald Trump tweets about endangering protestors outside with the White House with “vicious dogs” and “ominous weapons”

On Friday, May 29, 2020, citizens across the country gathered in major cities across the U.S. to protest police brutality in the wake of the tragic death of George Floyd. But as protestors took to the White House lawn, President Trump sat inside tweeting and threatening the crowd with “vicious dogs and most ominous weapons.”

Not even two hours after Twitter flagged one of the president’s tweets for “glorifying violence” (he stated that the citizens of Minneapolis would be shot if they didn’t stop “looting”), the president doubled down on his vile Twitter spree Saturday morning, telling Americans that the Secret Service was “just waiting for action” during the protests on Friday night.

“Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. [Secret Service]. They were not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe. They let the ‘protesters’ scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone….got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard – didn’t know what hit them. The front line was replaced with fresh agents, like magic,” Trump tweeted on Saturday morning.

Not only did he undermine the protestor’s cries for social justice but Trump — once again — resorted to violent rhetoric by threatening to release “vicious dogs” onto Americans, seemingly unaware of this country’s tragic history with police dogs throughout the civil rights movement.

“Nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would…have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen,” Trump tweeted. “That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least.”

He then went on to describe how “many Secret Service agents [were] just waiting for action,” and how the younger agents “love” being on the front-lines.

He then tweeted that tonight is “MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE,” apparently encouraging some form of counter-protest and leaned in — again — to forceful rhetoric, saying that Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis should “get tough and fight.”

Since Floyd’s death on Monday, May 25, 2020, protests have erupted in cities across America as the country grieves for his life and demand action against the pandemic of police brutality and racism in the U.S. and peaceful protests have turned violent after police dropped tear gas and used rubber bullets on the crowd. On Friday, the officer who killed Floyd by kneeling on his neck was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The three other officers who stood by as Floyd died have yet to be charged.