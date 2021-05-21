‘Donut’ Forget To Honor Your Favorite Father Figure By Nominating Them For ‘EntenMAN Of The Year’

Let’s hear it for the super dads and father figures — the ones who can construct a thousand-piece swing set, work a grill like a master chef, and perfectly pack the family car for vacation, all while making us laugh-groan with their never-ending supply of dad jokes. The past year has been tough on all parents, and it would have been even tougher if it weren’t for the standout father figures who have been there to support us along the way. So, how can you appropriately honor those fantastic fathers, the ones who do it all, the ones who’ve helped make life a little less of a hot mess, especially this Father’s Day?

Two words: donuts and cars. Entenmann’s has created the Father’s Day gift to end all Father’s Day gifts. It’s the EntenMAN of the Year Father’s day Contest, here to honor the #1 father figure in your life. The incredible grand prize includes free donuts for a year and a VIP Daytona Race Trip package that includes tickets to attend the 2022 races in Daytona, FL, free lodging and airfare, a $1,000 Visa Gift Card, and more.

Did Someone Say Donuts And Cars?

Yep, we sure did! Starting May 10, 2021, you can nominate your favorite father figure to be Entenmann’s EntenMAN of the Year, giving him the opportunity to win the ultimate Father’s Day gift. One winner will receive the title and win the grand prize of a 2022 race trip package in Daytona, FL. This includes roundtrip flights for the winner and three guests, a five-night hotel stay, four pre-race pit tickets (if available), four Cup Grandstand tickets, four Xfinity Grandstand tickets, four Truck Series Grandstand tickets, and a $1,000 Visa Gift card. Also, the grand prize winner’s name will be emblazoned on the #37 car for the race event in Michigan this August 22, 2021. It’s the next best thing to actually driving the car.

Oh, and? The winner will get free Entenmann’s donuts for a year.

I’ve Got A Father Figure In Mind. How Do I Nominate Them?

Head over to the EntenMAN of the Year website where you’ll input some basic contact info and specify your relationship to the nominee (e.g. father, caregiver, partner, coach, celebrity crush). Then write an essay of 250 words or less waxing poetic about why the father figure (male or female) you nominate deserves to be the 2021 EntenMAN of the Year. This is your time to brag about all the incredible things this person has done — feel free to sugar coat your gratitude, and donut forget to mention all their sweet accolades. (See what we did there?) It’s completely free to enter. Just make sure you submit your nomination by June 21, 2021 at 5 p.m. ET in order to be considered.

How Will They Determine Who Deserves the Title?

A panel of judges will rate nominees based on three categories: the nominee’s ability to exemplify core values of a father figure, the nominee’s personal impact and inspiration as described in the essay, and spelling and grammar. (Use spellcheck and hit up your grammar-loving friend to proofread for you!) The five entries with the highest scores will be deemed potential finalists, and the public will then vote for who they think should be declared the EntenMAN of the Year. Start prepping those daily Facebook posts encouraging everyone you know to vote.

Are There Other Prizes?

Fear not! The other four father finalists have great prizes in store, too. First runner-up gets a race-used Entenmann’s autographed driver fire suit and donuts for a year. The other three finalists will also get a year’s worth of free donuts. And there’s even something in it for the people who submit the nominations: the five finalist’s nominators will also get — you guessed it — free donuts for a year. If nothing else, let this provide inspiration for Father’s Day gifts. Because what better way is there to say “I love you” than with donuts?

