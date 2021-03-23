A Children’s Book About Dr. Anthony Fauci Is On Its Way

Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

You can now preorder “Dr. Fauci: How a Boy from Brooklyn Became America’s Doctor”

A new children’s book will be available for shipping in June covering the life and work of America’s most well-known doctor: Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Simon & Schuster will be releasing “Dr. Fauci: How a Boy from Brooklyn Became America’s Doctor,” written by Kate Messner, on June 29. In it, kids can read all about Fauci’s childhood, career, and will give information on vaccines in a way that children can understand.

The cover features a young Fauci riding a bike in front of his family’s Brooklyn store, “Fauci Pharmacy.” His family lived above it in an apartment. It also shows an illustration of the Fauci we all know and love today. A description of the book describes it as “the definitive picture book biography of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the most crucial figures in the COVID-19 pandemic.” This is also where you can preorder it!

Young readers get to learn about Dr. Fauci’s childhood.

CNN featured the book on its Instagram page, writing in part, “There’s so much in his story that will resonate with kids today — riding his Schwinn bicycle around Brooklyn to deliver prescriptions from his dad’s pharmacy, playing stickball in the streets of a neighborhood where he learned to get along with all different kinds of people, and always asking questions about the world,” which the author told CNN Business.⁠

The hardcover book will sell for under $17 and is 48 pages.

“This engaging narrative, which draws from interviews the author did with Dr. Fauci himself, follows Anthony from his Brooklyn beginnings through medical school and his challenging role working with seven US presidents to tackle some of the biggest public health challenges of the past fifty years, including the COVID-19 pandemic,” the book’s description continues. Fauci even gives tips to young readers on how they can become a scientist.

It's cover reveal day for DR. FAUCI: HOW A BOY FROM BROOKLYN BECAME AMERICA'S DOCTOR! I'm so excited to share Alexandra Bye's amazing cover art for our picture book biography – out 6/29 from @SimonKIDS. Available for pre-order now: https://t.co/f8OxdyPeTf pic.twitter.com/xyF195JNHO — katemessner (@KateMessner) March 21, 2021

Messner, who interviewed Fauci for the book, told CNN, “he was a kid with a million questions, about everything from the tropical fish in his bedroom to the things he was taught in Sunday school. I’m really hopeful that curious kids who read this book – those we’re counting on to solve tomorrow’s scientific challenges – will see themselves in the pages of Dr Fauci’s story and set their goals just as high.”

Fauci has now served seven presidents but rose to fame dealing with the coronavirus pandemic last year. His engaging nature and no nonsense explanations of how Americans can stay safe were a welcome calm during the Trump administration when the virus was being dismissed.

Fauci also holds an appeal for kids, which makes this book even more exciting. In December, he told children he had saved Christmas by flying to the North Pole and giving Santa his vaccine. We do not deserve this man.