Dr. Anthony Fauci Goes Full Silver Fox On The Cover Of InStyle Magazine

Frankie Alduino/Instagram

Dr. Fauci has been expertly styled by InStyle and we are here for it

Let’s just get some truths out of the way, shall we? Dr. Anthony Fauci is the longtime Head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He’s spent most of 2020 on our television screens, calmly keeping us informed about the ongoing pandemic while driving home the seriousness of social distancing. He’s 79 years old. And he’s now a fashion magazine cover star.

The man was portrayed on SNL by none other than Brad Pitt, so it’s also true Dr. Fauci is attractive. Now, whether liberal women everywhere are fanning themselves over his expertise and “silver fox” vibe or because he’s a beacon of honesty and leadership during a time when we’ve had absolutely none of that on a national level… well, who can say for sure? Either way, these photos of Dr. Fauci in InStyle are perfection and he totally deserves the fawning his photos and accompanying interview will inspire.

Look at him go, poolside in sunglasses! He deserves every minute he’s able to relax, given that he’s basically been singlehandedly handling Pandemic PR alongside the Trump administration’s every attempt to flagrantly discredit him. Photographer Frankie Alduino certainly captured him at his trustworthy medical professional best. “What an unbelievable opportunity to spend time with the man who’s given our nation a calming voice of sanity in these scary times. Dr. Fauci and his wife, Dr. Christine Grady, couldn’t have been more kind or accommodating as I photographed them in their backyard in Washington DC on a scorching June day,” he shared on his Instagram account.

When interviewer Norah O’Donnell asked Dr. Fauci about his state of employment with both the White House and at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Fauci responded in a way that both perfectly combats ageism and gives himself the credit he’s earned.

“I don’t see any termination within the near future because I judge [my career] by my energy and my effectiveness,” he said. “And right now, with all due modesty, I think I’m pretty effective. I certainly am energetic. And I think everybody thinks I’m doing more than an outstanding job. I have a wife with incredibly good judgment, who will probably give me the signal when it’s time to step down. But I don’t think we’re anywhere near that right now.”

HELL YEAH YOU’RE EFFECTIVE! Sorry, sorry. Back to the interview.

As for his position with the coronavirus task force, he answered about as graciously as one can: “Well, I see myself in that role as long as I feel that I’m being useful, and I’m valued in it, and the White House wants me. If any of the above changes, then I would step down.”

His wife, Dr. Christine Grady, also joins the interview and the two of them talk about how they take three-mile power walks every day to stay in shape. When asked about mask-wearing, which is now required in many national retailers, Dr. Grady offers her thoughts on why fighting the mask issue is dumb AF (in her own far more professional terms, of course).

“Well, I would say that masks shouldn’t be divisive,” she says. “It’s a relatively easy way to protect one’s self and others. And so for public health reasons, I think everybody should do it. From an ethical perspective there is always this tension between what you ask people to do that feels like a restriction of their liberty and what is required for public health. And in this case, it seems like a slam dunk. It’s not restricting liberty much, and it’s very helpful for public health.”

When questioned about his “masks aren’t necessary” stance from the early days of the pandemic, Dr. Fauci let O’Donnell know that as we learn more, we know more. Oh, and also that the no-mask thing was a directive from the Trump administration.

“We were told in our task force meetings that we have a serious problem with the lack of PPEs and masks for the health providers who are putting themselves in harm’s way every day to take care of sick people,” he explained. He says once they realized there wasn’t a drastic shortage of PPE and that cloth/homemade masks were effective, his advice changed. “So in the context of when we were not strongly recommending it, it was the correct thing. But our knowledge changed and our realization of the state of the outbreak changed.”

That’s how science works, folks. Wear your masks, wash your hands, listen to Dr. Fauci, and enjoy this magazine cover because it’s utterly delightful.