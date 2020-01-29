Oh, The Places You’ll Go With These 50+ Classic Dr. Seuss Quotes

Dr. Seuss is one of America’s best-loved children’s authors. As they contain friendly faces always on hand to offer wisdom and advice, his books have provided many an inspiration or life lesson to both kids and adults. And with over 60 books published, there’s plenty of inspiration to choose from.
We’ve compiled a list of over 50 Dr. Seuss quotes full of humor, wit and wisdom. Whether you need a giggle, a pick-me-up or a confidence boost, there’s something here bound to make you smile. Laughter is the best medicine, after all! The doc will see you now…
- “I speak for the trees, for the trees have no tongues.”
- “You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose.”
- “Be who you are and say what you feel because those who mind don’t matter and those who matter don’t mind.”
- “It is better to know how to learn than to know.”
- “Think left and think right and think low and think high. Oh, the thinks you can think up if only you try!”
- “I’m glad we had the times together just to laugh and sing a song, seems like we just got started and then before you know it, the times we had together were gone.”
- “Step with care and great tact, and remember that life’s a great balancing act.”
- “Fantasy is a necessary ingredient in living, it’s a way of looking at life through the wrong end of a telescope.”
- “From there to here, and here to there, funny things are everywhere.”
- “You’re in pretty good shape for the shape you are in.”
- “I’m sorry to say so but, sadly it’s true that bang-ups and hang-ups can happen to you.”
- “You are you. Now, isn’t that pleasant?”
- “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better.”
- “If you never did you should. These things are fun, and fun is good.”
- “I’m afraid sometimes you’ll play lonely games too, games you can’t win because you’ll play against you.”
- “Kid, you’ll move mountains!”
- “Today is your day, your mountain is waiting. So get on your way!”
- “When you’re in a Slump, you’re not in for much fun. Un-slumping yourself is not easily done.”
- “Only you can control your future.”
- “Remember me and smile, for it’s better to forget than to remember me and cry.”
- “You’re on your own. And you know what you know. And you are the one who’ll decide where to go.”
- “Today was good. Today was fun. Tomorrow is another one.”
- “You’ll be on your way up! You’ll be seeing great sights! You’ll join the high fliers who soar to high heights.”
- “It is fun to have fun but you have to know how.”
- “Christmas doesn’t come from a store, maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more.”
- “With your head full of brains and your shoes full of feet, you’re too smart to go down any not-so-good street.”
- “It’s opener there in the wide open air.”
- “Oh, the thinks you can think!”
- “People are weird. When we find someone with weirdness that is compatible with ours, we team up and call it love.”
- “You’re never too old, too wacky, too wild, to pick up a book and read to a child.”
- “Today I shall behave, as if this is the day I will be remembered.”
- “Sometimes you will never know the value of something, until it becomes a memory.”
- “Oh, the things you can find if you don’t stay behind!”
- “You oughta be thankful a whole heaping lot for the people and places you’re lucky you’re not.”
- “I meant what I said and I said what I meant.”
- “Think and wonder, wonder and think.”
- “Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.”
- “If you keep your eyes open enough, oh, the stuff you will learn. Oh, the most wonderful stuff.”
- When he worked, he really worked. But when he played, he really played.”
- “It’s not about what it is, it’s about what it can become.”
- “Today you are you, that is truer than true. There is no one alive that is youer than you.”
- “You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.”
- “To the world you may be one person; but to one person you may be the world.”
- “I am what I am! That’s a great thing to be! If I say so my self, Happy Birthday to me!”
- “I have heard there are troubles of more than one kind. Some come from ahead and some come from behind.”
- “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”
- “A person’s a person no matter how small.”
- “If things start happening, don’t worry, don’t stew, just go right along and you’ll start happening too.”
- “So the writer who breeds more words than he needs, is making a chore for the reader who reads.”
- “I like nonsense. It wakes up the braincells.”
- “Why fit in when you were born to stand out?”