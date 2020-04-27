Pregnancy Due Date Calculator: When Is Your Baby’s Expected Due Date?

Kwangmoozaa/ Getty

Congrats, mama! If you’re here, it means you’ve got a bun in the oven — or some early pregnancy symptoms have you pretty darn sure you do. We don’t have to tell you how exciting this is (you may already be looking up baby names!). But that doesn’t mean we don’t have any sage words for you. In addition to the congratulatory sentiment we started with, we can help you home in on your baby’s anticipated due date.

Use Scary Mommy’s pregnancy due date calculator, below, to see when your baby will make their big debut into the world and just how many weeks pregnant you are. (Feeling playful? See what the ancient Chinese gender predictor thinks you’re having.)

How is due date calculated?

There are three main ways doctors (or you, with the help of this calculator) determine when your little nugget will tentatively enter the world. Per the American Pregnancy Association, the technical term for this — meaning the age of your baby — is gestational age.

First day of last period

One way to figure out gestational age is by calculating form the first day of the mother’s last period. So, since most pregnancies last around 40 weeks, you can typically pinpoint a due date by counting 40 weeks, or 280 days, out from the first day of your last menstrual cycle. Or, if you prefer, you could subtract three months from the first day of your last menstrual cycle and add seven days to the resulting number.

Conception date

Having said all of that, this is not a perfect science. Not all women have regular menstrual cycles. Also, some of us can’t remember what day it was yesterday, much less the first day of our last period (even if we know we should be keeping tabs).

In these cases, it might work better to determine due date by conception date. You might remember it because, well, what led to it is a little more fun-slash-memorable than the first day of your period. From there, you just add 266 days to get your tentative due date since conception is generally about two weeks after the first day of your last period.

IVF transfer date

IVF, or in vitro fertilization, is the process of extracting eggs, retrieving a sperm sample, and then combining the two in a lab to form an embryo. The embryo is then transferred to the uterus. Granted, that’s an extremely simplified version of the events leading up to and during IVF, but you get the gist.

So, with IVF, you can use two methods to calculate due date: the egg retrieval date or the embryo transfer date. The egg retrieval date works if a woman undergoes IVF using freshly harvested eggs. In that instance, due date can be estimated by counting out 38 weeks from the day the eggs were harvested. If the woman underwent IVF with frozen embryos (which is common), the due date can be calculated using the date of the embryo transfer.

Can you plan your due date?

There are myriad reasons to want to pick your own due date. Maybe you’re really into astrology and there are certain zodiac signs you do not want to give birth to. Or perhaps you want to time it so you aren’t super-pregnant in the sweltering heat of summer. Ay, we get it. If you just want to ballpark it without having to do the math yourself, you could always plug “reverse due date calculator” into Google. Just go in knowing you should probably take the results with a grain of salt. There are too many factors to take into consideration to be able to neatly nail down the exact time to get knocked up so your baby can have a specific birthday. Then again, hey, you may get lucky (on top of “getting lucky,” no less).

How certain are due date predictions?

If there’s one thing you can count on about having a baby, it’s that you can count on the unexpected. You might not find out your baby won’t be born on their due date until they arrive early or, bless your soul, late. Or your doctor might adjust the due date during your pregnancy based on baby’s measurements. Well, only 1 in 20 women actually delivers on her due date. So, there’s that.