The Rock Is A Proud Dad As His Daughter Becomes ‘Youngest Signee’ In The WWE

Simone Alexandra, the 18-year-old daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the youngest signee in the history of the WWE, and the former wrestler is bursting with pride

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is undoubtably one of the most successful alumnae of the WWE. After a five-year long career in the NFL, Johnson secured a contract with the professional wrestling organization in 1996 and reigned the arena for several years until becoming a box office star. What you might not know, is that wrestling champions run in Johnson’s family as both his father, Rocky Johnson, and grandfather, Peter Maivia, were also champion wrestlers. In February, his daughter, Simone, became a fourth generation professional wrestler when she signed with the WWE, and in a recent interview, the proud papa gushed over how proud he is of her.

On Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, from the comfort of his own home he shared his excitement and pride that his daughter was joining in on the family sport.

“I wanna say congrats to your daughter Simone by the way who is going to be in the WWE,” Fallon began.

“She signed her contract with the WWE and you know it blows my mind,” Johnson responded. “First of all, what an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps but more importantly, follow in my footsteps sounds cliché, but she actually wants to create and blaze her own path, which is so important.”

He added that she is “the youngest signee in the history of the company” and has been determined to join the WWE since she started training two years ago.

“She’s 18 now, at 16 she was working her ass off quietly under the radar, in the ring getting thrown around, you know all the bumps and bruises that go with pro wrestling,” the 48-year-old revealed. “But she hung in there, and I’m very very proud of her.”

Simone officially signed with the WWE on Feb. 10, when she started training. She is not only the youngest signee as her father revealed, but the first fourth generation wrestler.

“It means the world to me,” she said in an official statement. “To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle but to carry on that legacy.”

“Simone Johnson’s unbridled passion and incredible drive has earned her a coveted spot training with the elite athletes from around the world at the WWE Performance Center,” WWE executive vice president Paul “Triple H” Levesque explained in the statement. “Not only does Simone now have an opportunity to cultivate and display her passion for WWE within the Performance Center, but she’ll carry on the tradition of her incredible family lineage while creating her own impact as WWE’s first fourth-generation Superstar.”

